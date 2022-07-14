BSMA’S INAUGURAL CONFERENCE IN AFRICA: “BUILDING A SELF-SUFFICIENT HEALTHCARE CONTINENT OF AFRICA,” Oct 31, Nov 1, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- BSMA announced at the 15th Annual Conference on June 22-23 in Foster City, CA, its commitment to help build the supply chain of healthcare in the continent of Africa. It will expand its global community by organizing the inaugural BSMA Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, on October 31 and November 31, 2022, at the Kigali Convention Center. The Ministry of Health of Rwanda will be the host for the Conference. Rwanda is the region of Africa, including Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which will serve as the nexus for the first International Conference in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, and be the beachhead for BSMA’s mission in Africa. A strategic intent of the Conference is to create a collaborative community of the five major regions of Africa, East, West, North, South and Central to sustain an ongoing initiative to build the supply chain and educate professionals in the healthcare industry. BSMA will serve as the platform for collaboration.
Devendra Mishra, the Executive Director of BSMA observed, “The Continent of Africa with 1.3 billion people will witness the greatest advancement in healthcare whereby the wellbeing and economy of its nations will be significantly enhanced in the 21st century. The Bio Supply Management Alliance (BSMA), a global community of supply chain professionals in Life Sciences based out of San Francisco (USA), Europe (Brussels) and Asia (New Delhi), will launch an effort to build the supply chain backbone for a self-sufficient healthcare system for the continent of Africa. Founded 15 years ago, BSMA’s mission has been to accelerate affordability and accessibility of scientific and technological advancements by fostering collaboration among the stakeholders of the industry to include the government, world health organizations, public and private enterprise, academia, research organizations, foundations and NGOs.”
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CONFERENCE PROGRAM
• HEALTHCARE IN AFRICA: CURRENT REALITY & A LONG TERM VISION
• HEALTHCARE POLICY ALIGNMENT ACROSS THE AFRICA UNION
• LESSONS LEARNED FROM COVID-19 VACCINES
• SUPPLY CHAIN MATURITY OF A NATION OF AFRICA
• SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES & SOLUTIONS
• INDIGENOUS BIOPHARMA MANUFACTURING
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR LIFE SCIENCES
• TECHNOLOGIES DRIVING HEALTHCARE INNOVATIONS
• EDUCATION FOR SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
• SUSTAINABILITY OF THE ENVIRONMENT
• WAGING A WAR ON COUNTERFEIT DRUGS
ASSOCIATED INSTITUTIONS
• Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda, Dr. Ngamije M. Daniel, Minister of Health
• Rwanda Medical Supply, Mr. Harerimana Pie, Director General
• Rwanda Medical Center, Dr. Claude Mambo Muvunyi, Director General
• Rwanda Food & Druga Authority, Mr. Munyagaju Jose Edouard
• University of Rwanda, Professor Nadine Rujeni and Professor Ines Ibuki
• WHO, Dr. Maurice Demanou, Consultant, Yellow Fever Regional Laboratory Coordinator for Africa
• Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, David Mukanga, Sr. Program Officer, Regulatory Affairs, Africa System
• Center for Applied Research and Innovation in Supply Chain (CARISCA): Partnership between Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and University Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, and Arizona State University, USA
CORPORATE ADVISORS
• Dr. Prashant Yadav, Think-tank Fellow, Professor, & Researcher. CGDEV, INSEAD and Harvard Med. Supply Chains for Medical Products
• Dr. Shevin Jacob, Reader, Sepsis Research, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) & Co-founder & Director, Walimu (Uganda)
• Shankar Suryanarayanan, Principal Consultant, Operations Transformation
• Alassane Ndiaye, Director Qalinca Labs, University of Brussels
• Ines Ibuki, Country Director, GHSC - PSM ORG
• Nadine Rujeni, Associate Professor of Parasitology, School of Health Sciences, University of Rwanda
• Pie Harerimana, Chief Executive Officer at Rwanda Medical Supply
• Dale Rogers, Professor, Arizona State University (ASU)
• Ben Leyka, CEO, Equitics Holding, African Agri Council
• Carla Reed, President & CEO, New Creed
• Laurent Foetish, CEO, Supply Chain Operations
• Samuel Speltdoorn, Cargo Business Development Manager, Brussels Airport Company
Dotti Yells
Devendra Mishra, the Executive Director of BSMA observed, “The Continent of Africa with 1.3 billion people will witness the greatest advancement in healthcare whereby the wellbeing and economy of its nations will be significantly enhanced in the 21st century. The Bio Supply Management Alliance (BSMA), a global community of supply chain professionals in Life Sciences based out of San Francisco (USA), Europe (Brussels) and Asia (New Delhi), will launch an effort to build the supply chain backbone for a self-sufficient healthcare system for the continent of Africa. Founded 15 years ago, BSMA’s mission has been to accelerate affordability and accessibility of scientific and technological advancements by fostering collaboration among the stakeholders of the industry to include the government, world health organizations, public and private enterprise, academia, research organizations, foundations and NGOs.”
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CONFERENCE PROGRAM
• HEALTHCARE IN AFRICA: CURRENT REALITY & A LONG TERM VISION
• HEALTHCARE POLICY ALIGNMENT ACROSS THE AFRICA UNION
• LESSONS LEARNED FROM COVID-19 VACCINES
• SUPPLY CHAIN MATURITY OF A NATION OF AFRICA
• SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES & SOLUTIONS
• INDIGENOUS BIOPHARMA MANUFACTURING
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FOR LIFE SCIENCES
• TECHNOLOGIES DRIVING HEALTHCARE INNOVATIONS
• EDUCATION FOR SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
• SUSTAINABILITY OF THE ENVIRONMENT
• WAGING A WAR ON COUNTERFEIT DRUGS
ASSOCIATED INSTITUTIONS
• Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda, Dr. Ngamije M. Daniel, Minister of Health
• Rwanda Medical Supply, Mr. Harerimana Pie, Director General
• Rwanda Medical Center, Dr. Claude Mambo Muvunyi, Director General
• Rwanda Food & Druga Authority, Mr. Munyagaju Jose Edouard
• University of Rwanda, Professor Nadine Rujeni and Professor Ines Ibuki
• WHO, Dr. Maurice Demanou, Consultant, Yellow Fever Regional Laboratory Coordinator for Africa
• Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, David Mukanga, Sr. Program Officer, Regulatory Affairs, Africa System
• Center for Applied Research and Innovation in Supply Chain (CARISCA): Partnership between Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and University Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, and Arizona State University, USA
CORPORATE ADVISORS
• Dr. Prashant Yadav, Think-tank Fellow, Professor, & Researcher. CGDEV, INSEAD and Harvard Med. Supply Chains for Medical Products
• Dr. Shevin Jacob, Reader, Sepsis Research, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) & Co-founder & Director, Walimu (Uganda)
• Shankar Suryanarayanan, Principal Consultant, Operations Transformation
• Alassane Ndiaye, Director Qalinca Labs, University of Brussels
• Ines Ibuki, Country Director, GHSC - PSM ORG
• Nadine Rujeni, Associate Professor of Parasitology, School of Health Sciences, University of Rwanda
• Pie Harerimana, Chief Executive Officer at Rwanda Medical Supply
• Dale Rogers, Professor, Arizona State University (ASU)
• Ben Leyka, CEO, Equitics Holding, African Agri Council
• Carla Reed, President & CEO, New Creed
• Laurent Foetish, CEO, Supply Chain Operations
• Samuel Speltdoorn, Cargo Business Development Manager, Brussels Airport Company
Dotti Yells
Bio Supply Management Alliance
+1 760-822-7467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn