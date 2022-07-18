Mytown Technologies, a Portfolio Company of TAP Financial Partners, Signs Appointment Letter with UK Advisory Firm

Mytown is a technology services firm whose web-based application enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time. Dominic Brookman is CEO of Mytown Technologies TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Al Razavi is a managing partner at TAP Financial Partners and someone who can assist small and medium-sized businesses with a variety of services.

The engagement paves the way for Mytown to move forward with its plan to be listed on one of London’s stock exchanges in 2023

The funding is critical to our company as it allows the management team to accelerate organic and acquisition-based growth across the United Kingdom.” — Dominic Brookman, CEO of Mytown Technologies

LONDON, FL, ENGLAND, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mytown Technologies Ltd. , a technology services firm whose web-based application enables small and medium-sized organizations to market and sell products to local audiences in real time, has signed a consultancy agreement with a UK-based financial advisor. The engagement paves the way for Mytown to move forward with its plan to be listed on one of London’s stock exchanges in 2023.The new alliance will help Mytown in several significant ways, including:• Identifying likely providers of pre-IPO equity or convertible debt financing• Securing a listing to trade its stock on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange or another recognized investment exchange• Providing financial advisory and consulting services TAP Financial Partners , Mytown’s merchant banking partner, introduced the company to its European advisor and negotiated the letter of appointment. The U.S.-based firm also provided advisory services and bridge lending that enabled Mytown during the pre-IPO phase of its strategic plan. “The funding is critical to our company as it allows the management team to accelerate organic and acquisition-based growth across the United Kingdom,” said Dominic Brookman, CEO of Mytown Technologies.The acquisition of Online High Street (formerly Leapcog) is the most recent transaction that has enabled Mytown to directly reach more than a million people, or nearly 2% of the UK population, through its Internet marketplaces. The company’s software as a service platform and powerful search directory provides an ecommerce marketplace for independent businesses and place-making/marketing platforms that support local authorities, business improvement districts, and small business owners. UK governments have awarded it 12 grants to date for innovation and local business promotion and it recently won contracts with Hammersmith and Fulham councils.“Mytown is emphasizing its software as a service business model to create sustainable revenue streams to underpin growing revenues and future multiples,” said TAP Managing Partner Al Razavi. “As one of our portfolio companies, we’re thrilled to have provided Mytown the structure and services to secure this new financial relationship.”To learn more about Mytown Technologies, visit them at www.mytowntechnologies.co.uk # # #TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.

With TAP's Advisory services, small & medium-sized businesses can now access the same level of corporate finance expertise as larger, deeper-pocketed companies.