AppURL Breaks Down the Hows and Whys of Its Smart Link Features

AppURL has released a blog post detailing the customization and analytics options that change the game when it comes to linking your content and customers.

WATERTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to connecting your customers to your content, links are the building blocks of your bridge. AppURL is a powerful online tool used by companies to shorten, customize, and track their links across the internet. The company has released a blog post breaking down how and why it is such an efficient tool.

The “smart URLs” that AppURL gives you access to simplify link functionality and improve overall conversions. Some of the most prominent use cases AppURL shares are:

• Speed and Security
• User Experience
• Email and Social Media Marketing
• Branding/Rebranding
• A/B Testing
• Website and Mobile Content Promotion
• And much, much more…

AppURL is packed with features that deliver better user engagement and behavior flow, and it is incredibly easy to use. Simplified smart URLs can bolster marketing campaigns and deliver a substantial uptick in conversions with just a few short steps.

Want to see how AppURL’s smart and short links can change the game for you? Read the blog post on its site here.

The blog post acts as a resource for those interested to learn about the features and benefits of AppURL, from in-app deep linking to analytics, and QR code integration to tiny URLs. Read the short article to understand what AppURL is, how it can help you grow your online presence, and why you should consider utilizing this powerful tool.

To read more resources about AppURL, marketing strategies, linking techniques, and more visit the AppURL blog here.

About AppURL

The AppURL smart URL shortener is a powerful tool for marketing, branding, rebranding, A/B testing, and creating multiple URLs for channel segregation. This online tool is trusted by professionals and new businesses alike to get a handle on advanced smart URL logic, global link management, simplified sharing, and maximized performance.

