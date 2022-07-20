New Creative Force Foundation Award for Writers of Social Impact in Australia, New Zealand or Oceania
Join Daniell Sherrell and Australia's premier writer David Moulouf at the Award Ceremony. APPLY NOW for this 10,000 award to Awards@ahcgroup.com. Due August 15
Our new century requires a better understanding of how business and society co-exist to address social needs like diversity and inclusion, solutions to climate change, the rising costs of medical care”BALLSTON SPA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AUD$10,000 Bruce Piasecki and Andrea
— Bruce Piasecki
Masters Award on Business and Society Writing seeks to inspire future generations to become catalysts for a better, more just society. The winner of the award will be announced in September 2022 with an award ceremony to follow.
Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years old and have published at least one work prior to the
31 August application deadline. Submissions can include essays, research papers, books and articles.
Topics must be thematically consistent with positive social impact and business. Themes include, but are not limited to, climate change, racial/gender equality, sustainability, innovation, and new approaches to lessen war and social stresses.
To apply, send your published pieces (link or PDF) and a brief (1 to 2-page) working plan addressing your future writing endeavours and career plans for the next five to 10 years to AWARDS@ahcgroup.com (also cc: rsa@scienceaustralia.org.au).
Please contact rsa@scienceaustralia.org.au with any questions you may have.
The award is being offered in collaboration with the Royal Societies of Australia and the Royal Society of New Zealand Te Aparangi.
The award is financed by the Creative Force Foundation started by Bruce Piasecki, the founder of the AHC Group
Inc. He is the author of A New Way to Wealth, 2040: A Fable, Doing More with Less, World Inc. and Missing Persons.
Bruce Piasecki
www.ahcgroup.inc Since 1981
+ 15185839615
