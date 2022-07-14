Samantha F. Grant, Acclaimed Certified Nutritionist, On How What Time People Eat Matters Just as Much as What People Eat

Samantha F. Grant

According to new research when you eat is just as important as what you eat.” — Samantha F. Grant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research finds that the amount of food eaten and the time of day that it’s eaten alters the bacterial environment in the gut, for good or for bad. An estimated 500 to 1,000 bacterial species live in a person’s gut, generally amounting to trillions of gut bugs.

Samantha F. Grant, acclaimed certified nutritionist, is well aware of this study and wishes to spread healthy ways to eat. Grant states, "Did you know that your microbiome is home to 39 trillion microbes? How do you keep them happy and thriving and keep the bad guys out? According to new research when you eat is just as important as what you eat."

Scientists have a general agreement that the gut changes pretty consistently. Often this happens in response to things like food type, which bacteria are prevalent at a given time, or immune regulation. In most cases, previous research has explored these changes from a broad, wide lens. For this new study, researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine used mouse models to “zoom in” on the numerous changes that the gut undergoes on a daily basis, instead of just from a generic perspective.

"Time-Restricted Feeding (TRF) is similar to Intermittent Fasting (IF)," continues Grant. "Intermittent Fasting coupled with a higher fat/lower carb diet seems to reduce weight and inflammation and improves blood sugar and cholesterol levels. And according to the new study- can alter your microbiome and bacterial balance for the better."

Senior study author Dr. Amir Zarrinpar, assistant professor of medicine at UCSD School of Medicine and a gastroenterologist at UCSD Health, in a statement, said, “Most researchers are getting snapshots of this constantly shifting environment, which makes it hard to understand what is going on in the gut. With this study, we are trying to get multiple snapshots throughout the day, almost like a movie, to better understand how food and the microbiome interact to affect weight gain and diabetes."

In the meantime until this research can be further studied and remedied, Grant has a couple of solutions to partake in. "Stick with protein, lots of fiber-rich veggies, and healthy fats to keep your gut and waistline in check. Give Intermittent Fasting a try- start with 12 hours from your last meal to the first meal of the day. You can gradually add an hour so that you are fasting 16 hours and only eating during an 8-hour window," concludes Grant.

-------

https://samfgrant.com/

Samantha Grant, throughout her successful career, has helped thousands on their path to wellness. She specializes in hormonal balancing, correcting metabolism irregularities, and weight loss. Highly in demand for her knowledge in multiple disciplines of health, Samantha is constantly inspiring others with her keynote presentations and workshops.

Samantha is a native of North Carolina. She completed her studies in Nutrition at the American University of Complementary Medicine in Los Angeles and is a member of the National Association of Nutrition Professionals.

Clients give Samantha rave reviews, highlighting her bright and kind nature. One stated, “I would have absolutely no hesitation in recommending Samantha as the ideal person to advise on anything relating to a gluten-free diet, and should you require her to mentor your diet, you will not only benefit from her vast dietary knowledge but also her infectious personality, she is a beautiful person and a joy to be around, I cannot recommend her any higher on all levels.” Grant has accrued a client list of A-list celebrities, is a regular guest on The Doctors, and created the menu plan for Dr. Eva Cwynar's book, The Fatigue Solution: Increase Your Energy in Eight Easy Steps.

Samantha has trained and continues to work with renowned medical doctors and experts worldwide. Her extensive nutritional training, along with graduate studies in Homeopathic Medicine, allows her the ability to assess her client’s issues in a wide-ranging holistic manner, coupling her experience with both eastern and western medical therapies. Samantha’s extensive background includes specialized training in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, homeopathic remedies, Bach flowers, as well as western, Chinese, and Ayurvedic herbs.