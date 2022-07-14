Sustaira and Axians Announce Partnership to Accelerate Sustainability Software Initiative
Sustainability software provider, Sustaira, announces a global partnership with technology company, Axians; a brand of VINCI Energies.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sustaira announces a new partnership with Axians, a brand of VINCI Energies. Sustaira’s Sustainability and ESG app platform offers a portfolio of customizable apps that will help companies in their sustainability and ESG journey. Axians has joined Sustaira’s rapidly growing partner ecosystem to implement Sustaira's Sustainability platform and solutions. With a focus on extending and co-creating ESG solutions with Sustaira and customers globally.
Axians is a leading technology provider with presence in 27 countries and over 12,000 employees. Given Axians is part of the VINCI Group, a fortune 500 organization with over 210,000 employees in 119 countries, this partnership enables both organizations to quickly scale and accelerate the roll out of sustainability software initiatives. At Axians, working towards a more sustainable world has been a core element of business both internally and externally. Due to Axians understanding their customers’ needs and their different expertise areas, including IoT and Business Applications, they help their customers save water in cities, reduce their fuel consumption and optimize the energy efficiency of their sites and buildings.
Sustaira is building a powerful and rapidly growing network of both technical and consulting partners. The company already formalized partnerships with Siemens Digital Industries Software and low-code application platform Mendix, and today welcomes Axians as well. With these partnerships, organizations can get a complete solution to guide them through their Sustainability journey.
“Businesses started their journey on digital transformation”, says Edwin van Merriënboer, director at Axians. “This is needed for many reasons. First of all to be relevant nowadays and in the future. But most of all: it’ll enable businesses to drive innovation. Sustainability is a huge part of this journey. At Axians, our employees are personally driven to create a better and more sustainable world. For themselves, but also for the generations to come. Sustaira will enable us as a company to drive our sustainability goals, but more importantly: will help our customers with their journey to become more digital and sustainable.”
Sustaira’s solutions and services are best described as layers. The core represents the Sustaira Sustainability App Platform and the ESG application templates within the platform itself. This then expands into Sustaira’s app delivery and implementation services, which includes the ability to add certain customizations and feature functionality. Axians has the ability to lead app delivery and implementation services of Sustaira solutions. The final layer represents Sustaira’s ESG and Sustainability Consulting services.
This partnership represents international growth for both organizations and presents a significant opportunity to better equip customers throughout their sustainability journeys. EMEA, including the Benelux and Nordics, is an important growth market, where local partners, such as Axians, can not only implement, but also customize and co-create Sustainability solutions with Sustaira.
As Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO at Sustaira, highlights: “At Sustaira, acceleration by enablement is one of our core values and this partnership with Axians represents exactly that. We are laying the foundation for an impactful sustainability platform which proven and trusted partners can leverage globally for their customers. A unique and pragmatic approach within the Sustainability software industry that will ultimately lead to faster adoption and more success.”
For those interested in learning more about Sustaira’s partner network and collaboration options please visit www.sustaira.com and if you would like to explore the platform for free, sign up for the free version today, through this link: https://www.sustaira.com/getstarted
About Axians
Axians is VINCI Energies' brand for ICT solutions and services. It supports its customers - private companies, public organizations, government agencies, operators and service providers - in the entire process of their ICT projects with a broad portfolio of solutions: software solutions, data centers and cloud services, digital workplaces, network infrastructures, cybersecurity and solutions for collaboration and communication. The Axians team of consultancy, design, integration and services professionals, develops these solutions to make technology the driving force behind digital transformation in any organization.
About VINCI Energies
In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies contributes to the environmental transition by helping bring about major shifts in the digital landscape and the energy sector. Keeping pace with market change, VINCI Energies integrates customized multi-technical solutions to help its customers roll out technologies that serve a useful purpose and care for the planet, from design to implementation, operation and maintenance. With their strong regional roots and agile and innovative structure, VINCI Energies’ 1,800 business units have positioned themselves at the heart of the energy choices their customers make, boosting the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of their infrastructure and processes.
About Sustaira
Sustaira is the Sustainability & ESG Software Platform for all your web and mobile solutions. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. At its core, Sustaira offers the all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. This technology is then paired with App delivery and implementation services. Lastly, organizations have the option through a Sustaira’s ecosystem and network for Sustainability and ESG Consulting. Sustaira is going beyond goal setting, data gathering and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability Directors to make their organizations more Sustainable. Faster. Sustainability starts with Sustaira.
