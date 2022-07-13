The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Is Back Bigger & Badder: Toyota BPIR “Greatest Show on Dirt” Traveling Museum

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Los Angeles, KimiRhochelle, KRPR Media Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Los Angeles, KimiRhochelle, KRPR Media Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Los Angeles, July 16-17, BPIR, KimiRhochelle, KRPR Media

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) and Toyota Announce After 2-year Hiatus BPIR Returns with the Unveiling of the Toyota BPIR Traveling Museum!

When Toyota decided they wanted to share and tell the stories through a traveling museum, I was overwhelmed and filled with great excitement!” — Valeria Howard Cunningham, President, BPIR “

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022o Unveiling of the Toyota BPIR Traveling Museumo FREE to attendo 12noon – 6pmo Edward Vincent Jr Parko 700 Warren Ln, Inglewood, CA 90302o MUST RSVP (1st Come 1st Receives)SATURDAY, JULY 16, 2022o Toyota Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo - Presented by Ariat and Crown Royalo 7pmo Industry Hills Expo Centero 16200 Temple Ave., City of Industry, CA 91744SUNDAY, JULY 17, 2022o Toyota Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo - Presented by Ariat and Crown Royalo 3:30pmo Industry Hills Expo Centero 16200 Temple Ave., City of Industry, CA 91744TICKETS https://bit.ly/BPIRticketsLA o Children: $25/adv | $30/ at the dooro Adults: $35/adv | $40/ at the dooro Arena Seats: $50/adv at the door | Limited Seats(Arena Seats not recommended for young children)MEDIA FEATURES/CREDENTIALo KimiRhochelle / KRPR Media, llc info@kimirhochelle.com / https://linktr.ee/kimirhochelle Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) and Toyota have announced the Toyota BPIR “Greatest Show on Dirt” Traveling Museum. The Traveling Museum has toured the country alongside the BPIR 22 Tour; telling the stories of Black Cowboys and Cowgirls who have traveled the U.S. with the world’s leading All Black Touring Rodeo.From the 2022 Texas Connection Series, (which is being held at the Historic Stockyard Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas and includes 4 rodeos concluding in August) the Legacy Tour, stops will include Oakland, Ca; which happened this past weekend with 2 sold-out performances on July 9-10; Atlanta, Ga. (August 6-7) AND THIS WEEK IT’S LOS ANGELES, Calif. (July 16-17); finishing up in the Washington, DC/Upper Marlboro area (September 24) for the 2022 Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Finals.LOS ANGELES TOUR:Friday, July 15, 2020 - the communities are invited to join City Councilmen George Dotson and Alex Padilla for the Unveiling of the Toyota BPIR Traveling Museum. The unveiling is from 12noon – 6pm at Edward Vincent Jr Park. 700 Warren Ln, Inglewood, CA 90302. Guests will enjoy games, free food for the kids, giveaways, dancing, food trucks will be on site and more. Those who seek to attend ARE ENCOURAGED TO REGISTER by this link https://bit.ly/BPIRmuseumtourFREE Sat/Sun – July 16th @7:00pm / July 17th @3:30pmThe Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo –Museum Opens at 12 noonFood & Activities begin at 1pmOfficial Welcome and Program – 2pmGames and activities 1 to 6pmThe Museum – housed within a 48-foot trailer wrapped with a striking landscape of Black rodeo cowboys – will feature:• Chronological “walk through time” highlights of the 38 years of Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.• BPIR memorabilia including original items from its founder, cowboys, and cowgirls including championship saddles and buckles, rings, watches, jackets, and promotional items (BPIR tickets, programs, instamatic camera, hot sauce, popcorn, ale, T Shirts and many other items).• Historical information, retro photos, and video features on Bill Pickett along with other Black Pioneers in the West (e.g., Nat Love, Stagecoach Mary, Bass Reeves).• The many faces of BPIR over the years including Black cowboys/cowgirls, entertainers, staff, clowns, and celebrities.The Bill Pickett rodeo began in 1984, when entertainment impresario Lu Vason had a vision to entertain and educate audiences and to create and preserve the historic contributions of African American cowboys and cowgirls. He named the rodeo after legendary Black cowboy, Bill Pickett, and dubbed it “The Greatest Show on Dirt.” At that time, Vason, who passed in 2015, had no idea that the rodeo would still be in existence, celebrating its 38th anniversary this year.Under the direction of Vason’s wife, Valeria Howard-Cunningham, the BPIR has blossomed into an event that educates, inspires, and unites, bringing family joy to sell-out crowds in communities across America. The BPIR experience teaches kids and adults about the important contributions of Black Americans in the development of the West.The BPIR marked a recent milestone in partnering with PBR (Professional Bull Riders), pairing the rodeo with an elite series bull riding that was carried on network television on June 19, 2021 – Juneteenth – becoming the first Black rodeo ever to be broadcast on network TV.“The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has created so many wonderful memories over the past 38 years, and when Toyota decided they wanted to share and tell the stories through a traveling museum, I was overwhelmed and filled with great excitement,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President, BPIR. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to share memories from the Black Pioneers in the West, who Bill Pickett was, the vision of Lu Vason for BPIR, and the many faces of BPIR."“Toyota celebrates the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo for its contributions to highlighting the history of African Americans in the West and ensuring the true diversity of American Western culture. The BPIR exposes, introduces and makes the African-American cowboy culture visible for all Americans, which we are happy to embrace,” said Alva Adams-Mason, Executive Group Manager - Multicultural Business Alliance and Strategy, Toyota.ABOUT THE TOURING MUSEUM: The Toyota BPIR “Greatest Show on Dirt” Traveling Museum experience was created in partnership with Toyota and ALXMOBILE, a partnership between multimedia content and experience producer American Legacy Network Corp, the holding company for its operating units which include Streaming, Mobile Experiential & TV/Film Production, and MRA Mobile Experiential, a leader in experiential roadshow marketing creating custom mobile tours and designing vehicle solutions to fit its client’s needs.“Through the continued efforts of authors and historians like myself and Art T. Burton and now curators like those responsible for this traveling museum, the history of Black cowboys and cowgirls will no longer remain nameless, faceless, or without color,” said Keith Ryan Cartwright, author of Black Cowboys of Rodeo: Unsung Heroes from Harlem to Hollywood and the American West. “There is a palpable excitement surrounding the opportunity to revisit the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo’s legacy of nearly four decades as the most significant nationally touring Black rodeo.”

