IntuitiveX collaborates with Seattle Children’s new Innovation Guild

IntuitiveX is launch sponsor for Innovation Guild’s drive for new pediatric technologySEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle Children’s Innovation Guild lifted off earlier this year in its effort to propel new medical advances for children. IntuitiveX (IX), a premier medical innovation company, is providing key launch support to the Innovation Guild’s efforts.
The Innovation Guild’s startup initiatives facilitate pediatric medical innovation by addressing two key unmet needs that will speed advance of clinicians’ ideas: availability of non-clinical domain expertise, and supply of capital for early-stage proof of concept exploration.
Initiatives such as Microgrants for specific projects, mentoring for the industry’s next generation of innovators, and direct collaboration with Seattle Children’s Improvement and Innovation team drives intentional, immediate impact in the community and beyond.
The Innovation Guild supports pediatric advances originating from Seattle Children’s, which serves as the pediatric and adolescent academic medical center for Washington, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho - the largest region of any children’s hospital in the Country. This means the Innovation Guild starts with a broad regional view in its community outreach and innovations here have the potential for significant impact nationally.
“We are very fortunate and immensely grateful to have launch support from IntuitiveX. Their help in kicking off our efforts and supporting our inaugural Golf 4 Innovation tournament has been critical to the success of the Guild’s launch,” said Seattle Children’s Innovation Guild President Chuck Magness. “We share a desire to promote much-needed new technologies for kids and look forward to working with IX to get the word out and collaborate on future opportunities.”
Beyond the launch, the Innovation Guild and IntuitiveX will continue their collaboration to overcome the obstacles faced in commercializing pediatric medical advances.
“Pediatric medical innovation is often overlooked by capital markets and funders for larger, less potentially risky adult biomedical market opportunities. IntuitiveX is happy to be part of a greater solution to help address these challenges.” said IntuitiveX’s Director of Marketing and Partnerships Emeka Alozie.
Founded by industry leaders Chuck Magness, Dr. Jeffrey Roh, Devin Prenevost, and Chuck Porter, the leadership team brings years of experience and expertise to provide the mentorship and resources to turn these ideas into commercially successful enterprises.
We welcome interest from community members to support our mission. Those interested can become an Innovation Guild member and/or volunteer your services for our initiatives today at www.scinnovation.org.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a medical IP innovation incubator and consultancy that has deep expertise in developing and commercializing emerging technology companies within healthcare and the life sciences. As intellectual property and commercialization experts, IntuitiveX specializes in creating healthcare ventures, ideating new technologies, and growing early-stage healthcare startups. From ideation to commercialization, IntuitiveX’s team of life sciences and healthcare entrepreneurs, physicians, investors, and investors combine 100+ years of experience to accelerate breakthrough medical innovation across biotech, pharma, digital health, and medical devices.
About the Innovation Guild
The Innovation Guild was launched to support pediatric innovation from Seattle Children’s that will lead to improved medical care for all children in our region and beyond. Our overarching goals are to encourage pediatric innovation, promote external collaboration to increase impact, foster improved standards of care with better outcomes, and provide transparency in its efforts.
