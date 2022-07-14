It Begins - AOPEN unleashes their AOPEN ACE Mini, a scalable Mini PC for all major OS platforms

AOPEN, an Acer Group Company The AOPEN ACE Mini delivers on-brand: a scalable-ready Mini PC solution. Be Ready for next-level Mini PCs

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOPEN, an Acer Group company, well known for Mini PCs, Industrial PCs, and All-in-One Touch Panel solutions, releases the first of its recently announced AOPEN ACE Series, the new AOPEN ACE Mini (DE3650 S). The AOPEN ACE Mini delivers on-brand: a scalable-ready Mini PC solution.

The AOPEN ACE Mini delivers performance and reliability for applications ranging from industrial controllers to kiosk solutions, while bringing something entirely new to market. Until now, device selection was decided by OS; but AOPEN ACE Mini configures to any major operating system, at scale - including Windows, Chrome, and Linux.

“The brilliance of the AOPEN ACE Mini is its ability to deliver a product that is elegant, rugged, and well-suited to mass deployments across a broader range of applications,” said Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America. “In a single, entry-level device, end-users enjoy signature reliability, unique OS flexibility, and simpler device selection.”

The AOPEN ACE Mini breaks the narrative of getting what you pay for by offering a game-changing value proposition - where reliability and affordability are no longer mutually exclusive. With the AOPEN ACE Mini, end-users measure confidence in how little time is spent thinking about their investment, especially in challenging, non-stop environments; they measure satisfaction in ease of adoption, especially as integrators and channels move swiftly to meet the ever-changing demand of evolving industries. Flexible device options reduce worries, costs, and the time it takes to stand up to any commercial solution. It’s the swiss army knife of Mini PC solutions, so why trade one device for another if the AOPEN ACE Mini can do it all?

Not only are AOPEN industry fail rates the lowest, but the AOPEN ACE Mini comes with a guarantee in the form of a standard 3-year warranty. Checking all the boxes for channel partners, integrators, resellers, and end-users, the AOPEN ACE Mini brings together rock-solid engineering, purpose-driven solutions, and simple device selections, all at exactly the right price point.

What is the benefit of using an AOPEN device?

AOPEN looks the part and plays the role with extensive R&D across component selection and design

Commercial & industrial products with the lowest industry failure rate (<2% Windows/Linux, <1% ChromeOS)

Effectively a “no-frills” warranty - purpose-built for extended use 24/7/365

AOPEN is a Solution-Ready Company

AOPEN computing device solutions can withstand all environments and scenarios without skipping a beat -- meeting obstacles head-on, filling gaps where others are apprehensive, and taking on situations (like nonstop 24/7 use cases) that may not "work in their favor."

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, contact READY@aopen.com.

About AOPEN:

Twenty-six years ago, AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, invented the ultra-small form factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a Solution-Ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, etc. For more information, visit www.aopen.com/us.

