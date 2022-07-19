Optimized Payments Welcomes Expert Payment Strategist to Growing Team
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, a global FinTech leader, is pleased to welcome John Albin to their growing Recurring Payments team.
— Melanie Stout, Head of Recurring Services
John joins Optimized Payments as a Recurring Payments Strategist, where his deep experience with payments operations and analytics will be an asset. He will work closely with clients to understand, analyze, and improve their recurring payments operations to reduce involuntary churn and maximize lifetime value.
"John's background working with subscription businesses, diving into their data to uncover and remedy operational inefficiencies, will add tremendous value for our clients," said Melanie Stout, Head of Recurring Services.
His professional experience includes roles at Outside, Inc., Hearst/Pubworx, ProCIRC, and Walt Disney Company, where he demonstrated his expertise in strategy, development, project management, and operations. John graduated Cum Laude from Baruch College, City University of New York, earning a BA in English Literature.
"We are thrilled to welcome John Albin to the Optimized Payments family," said Oliver Gumbrill, Chief Revenue Officer, Head of Sales and Marketing. "I personally can't wait to experience the impact John will add to the Recurring Payments channel and our clients."
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments helps enterprise merchants and payment facilitators streamline and optimize the cost of electronic payments through cutting-edge analytics, data services and tailored consulting. Merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, generate near real-time reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue-- all without any IT investment or resources. To date, the company has generated more than $450 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, ecommerce, grocery, insurance, telecom, and healthcare.
