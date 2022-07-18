MicroTouch to Showcase Leading Touch Solutions at RSPA RetailNOW

VARs and Other POS Solutions Providers Can Learn More about the Benefits to the Retail, Hospitality and Cannabis Markets from MicroTouch Demos in Booth #601

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: MicroTouch invites attendees to experience the latest in touch technology at RSPA RetailNow 2022, booth #601.

What: MicroTouch will feature its ultra-modern, high-performance touch monitors for the retail point of sale (POS), hospitality and cannabis markets. MicroTouch touchscreens offer exceptional durability to withstand public use, and they are easy to integrate, providing the perfect complement to a wide variety of product solutions and applications.

Partners, including Frank Mayer and Associates and APG Solutions, will also display solutions featuring MicroTouch touchscreens in booth #601.

Solutions Showcase:

IC-215P-AW3-W10

This powerful all-in-one touch computer features an Intel® 7th Gen i3 processor, standard with 8GB DDR4 memory and 128GB storage, as well as an ultra-modern, slim aesthetic design, versatile I/O and edgeless touchscreen.

IC-156P-AA2 (Android)

Rockchips’ latest architecture, the RK3399, combines low power consumption and high performance for this integrated PC running Android OS 9.0, and Google Mobile Services creates plug-and-play functionality.

MP-000-AA2 Media Player

The MP-000-AA2 transforms touchscreen monitors and static signage displays into high-performance interactive systems that run video and audio content, interactive HTML web pages, and Android apps.

DT-238P-M1

This medical-grade, 23.8” PCAP desktop touch monitor is designed for healthcare applications, but its intuitive, engineered performance and enhanced visual experience also make it ideal for retail applications.

DT-215-A1

This 21.5” PCAP desktop touch monitor features an ultra-modern, unique zero-bezel and modular design. Add optional camera and 3-track magstripe reader (MSR) for point of sale or point of service applications.

DT-156P- A1

This 10-point touch projected capacitive, full HD 1920 x 1080 15.6” PCAP solution delivers features that streamline retail POS workflows, such as 3-track MSR and 2MP camera with two mounting locations, side and top.

DT-100P-AI

MicroTouch is releasing this 10” PCAP desktop touch monitor in time for RetailNOW. It features a unique zero-bezel design, small footprint, and a versatile USB-C port with ALT DP mode, power delivery input, and touch acceptance, making cable management easy. It’s designed to create a memorable touch experience for second POS displays, small form factor POS, in-aisle or end-of-aisle interactive signage, and more.

DT-150P-A1

The 15” DT-150P-A1 features an ultra-modern, rounded aesthetic and modular design. This 10-point PCAP solution allows users to select optional peripherals such as a multilanguage LCM screen and MSR reader,

MicroTouch will also display large format digital signage ranging from 32” to 65”.

When: MicroTouch solutions will be on display at RetailNOW 2022, July 24 to July 26

Where: The Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL; MicroTouch booth #601

Why: MicroTouch provides factory-direct products at a crucial time within an industry struggling to meet customers’ demands worldwide. In addition to providing the highest quality capacitive technology, MicroTouch also brings unmatched efficiency and flexibility through regional engineering, global warehousing capabilities and local customer support with locations across North America.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and service to customers worldwide. MicroTouch proudly distributes products through BlueStar and Metropolitan Sales. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.