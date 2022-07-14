Liberty HealthShare to Participate in Well Versed Future Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty HealthShare, one of the country’s leading Christian healthcare sharing ministries, will participate in the Well Versed Future Conference July 20-21 in Arlington, Va.
Matt Bellis, Liberty HealthShare’s senior director of public affairs, will serve as a co-host of the conference and speak about healthcare and healthsharing. Actress Tiffany Bates will serve as the other co-host.
Bellis will discuss how the nation’s healthcare system is confronted by rising costs, decreased access and a greater intrusion on people of faith. He will offer healthsharing as a solution that focuses on the individual and is “driven by our commitment to each other through Christ.”
He will remind the audience that they are likely already following the principles upon which healthsharing is based by seeking support from their family, friends and church when they have challenges in their lives. Bellis will describe how the rise of crowd funding has taken place in a similar spirit.
“We’re here for you, we need you,” Bellis will tell the audience. “Let’s show the world how the body of Christ operates.”
Well Versed Ministry, founded in 2018 by Dr. Jim Garlow and Rosemary Schindler Garlow, is focused on sharing biblical principles of governance to leaders through small group Bible studies and one-on-one meetings. The ministry helps national and international leaders become “well versed” in God’s principles for the governance of nations.
Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) Christian healthcare ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need through medical cost sharing. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.
Keith Price
