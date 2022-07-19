Luminary Therapeutics selected as a 2022/2023 Showcase Company in NIH/NCI’s investor initiative program
Luminary Therapeutics a clinical stage gamma delta allogeneic cellular therapy company.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Therapeutics was selected as a 2022/2023 Showcase Company in NIH/NCI’s investor initiative program. Luminary Therapeutics is a clinical stage allogeneic cellular therapy company. Its gamma delta expansion platform coupled with its non-viral cell engineering process is unique in the industry.
Luminary Therapeutics’ novel ligand-based CAR designed to bind three targets is set to enter the clinic in the early Fall of 2022 to treat Mantle Cell Cancer and Multipe Myeloma with its LMY-920 Cell Therapy. This BAFF CAR-T product was developed by Reshmi Parameswaran, PhD, an assistant professor at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and a faculty member in the Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Medicine, and the Seidman Cancer Center at University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland.
“This recognition by the NIH is a validation on the thoughtful work completed to bring this cell therapy into the clinic. Luminary achieved this clinical milestone in a short two year period attributable to our ability to manufacture a cell therapy with a significantly lower cost and reduced time to clinic via a non-viral gene modification manufacturing method,” said Jeff Liter Luminary’s CEO.
About Luminary Therapeutics, Inc.
Luminary is a clinical stage allogeneic cell therapy company focused on combining advanced receptor design with superior cell engineering to overcome antigen escape and T cell dysfunction. Luminary was founded by the team from B-MoGen that achieved a successful 5X exit in only three years. We are seeking Series A financing with venture firms or strategic partners to support our 1st clinical trial and development of our disruptive Universal Receptor that can modulate antigen specificity.
For more information visit www.luminarytx.com
