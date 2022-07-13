Chart-Topping Podcast THE FIRM Explores The Truth Behind King Edward VIII & The Woman He Betrayed His Country To Marry

The new Royals podcast has become the fastest growing series in the world and currently sits at No.1 in the Apple Podcast history charts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest episode of the hit new Royals podcast series THE FIRM: BLOOD, LIES, AND ROYAL SUCCESSION , produced and distributed by Audology, the audio division of Empire Media Group (EMG), reveals that King Edward VIII and his wife, Wallis Simpson, despite being sold as the greatest love story of the 20th century, were in fact a chronically dysfunctional couple who were not only unfaithful from the beginning of their relationship, but barely even liked each other by the end. And the real reason for his abdication had nothing to do with love. Listen to the episode HERE The chart-topping series continues to dominate the Apple history charts globally, and quickly seized the No.1 spot in Australia following release in early June. Across multiple categories, the series has outperformed the likes of American Scandal (Wondery), British Scandal (Wondery ), Slow Burn (Slate Podcasts ), You're Dead To Me (BBC Radio 4) and Sword and Scale (Incongruity). Apple's charts are considered the most-watched public-facing measure of podcast success.In the new chapter that dropped July 12, titled Edward & Adolf, THE FIRM production team interviews Andrew Lownie, royal biographer and fellow of the Royal Historical Society, who explains: “This is not the great love story. It's a rather sad story of two rather pathetic individuals being forced to spend their time together because events overtook them."“Not only was he having an affair with someone else when he was meant to be with Wallis, but so was Wallis. They were not even particularly monogamous with each other before they got married.”Edward VIII ascended to the throne on January 20, 1936, following the death of his father, George V, but his reign was to last just 326 days before he handed the crown to his brother George VI, making him Britain’s shortest-reigning monarch since 1066, and the only monarch to have ever voluntarily abdicated.He had met twice-divorced Simpson in 1930 and had become infatuated with the beautiful American. Their relationship, as founder of the British Monarchist Society Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills tells the host of the podcast, was sexually-charged from the start.“She would do things for him that others wouldn't — but also she treated him the way he had never been treated before,” he says. “He needed a strong woman to take control and that would spill over into his sex life. He liked to be treated and used in that way by women. Especially strong women and Wallis was a strong woman.”The couple’s passionate affair was the talk of British high society, but after he declared his intention to marry Simpson, it sparked a constitutional crisis. As King, and head of the Church of England, Edward was forbidden to marry a divorcee, and so, forced between the crown and love, he chose love.But THE FIRM: BLOOD, LIES AND ROYAL SUCCESSION reveals that the real story is far less romantic. Far from voluntarily standing down as King in order to marry Simpson, Edward VIII was ordered to abdicate – because of his close ties to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.“The abdication, of course, has always been presented as the King being forced to choose between the throne and his love of Wallis,” says Lownie. “The reality is that he was maneuvered out of being king because he was totally unsuitable. He was actually pro-Nazi and there was no way that the authorities, the men behind the scenes, were going to allow that. Wallis was a pretext to basically push him out.”Brought to you by the team behind America’s leading royals publication The Royal Observer, and featuring authoritative guests including insider royal correspondents, bestselling authors, former employees of the Palace and personal friends of senior members of the royal family, THE FIRM: BLOOD, LIES, AND ROYAL SUCCESSION serves as both a fascinating insight into 500 years of royal history, and an eye-opening exploration of just how the institution has evolved and adapted… and how it continues to do so in the face of recent unprecedented challenges to its standing.The Firm is written by Dominic Utton, produced by Douglas Montero, and edited by Sean Kravit. The series is hosted by Jonathan Lock. 