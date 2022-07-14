Edcor Enjoying Impressive Growth While Expanding Client Diversity
Edcor, a longtime leader in education benefits, continues to see its plans for growth exceed expectations.TROY, MI, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edcor, a longtime leader in education benefits, continues to see its plans for growth exceed expectations, as the company added 27 new clients or services to its ranks during the past 16 months.
The push by Edcor to add additional services and the need for companies to find ways to better serve the educational needs of their employees is netting positive results. Not only has Edcor added new clients, but also they’ve come from a range of industries, including manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, and more.
“The difference between a company’s success and failure can be impacted by the education of its workforce,” said Adrienne L. Way, Edcor Owner, President and CEO. “We’re meeting the needs of companies to ensure their employees are getting the necessary education and training that leads to long-term growth and accomplishment.”
Some of Edcor’s notable achievements during this year include:
• 23% Increase in Tuition clients, plus a 12.5% Increase in Tuition Application volume;
• 60% increase in Freedom clients;
• 70% increase in Scholarship clients;
• 10% of clients added a second and/or third service line, meaning in addition to Tuition services, they added either or both Freedom and Scholarship services;
• 40% increase in Total services Application volume;
• 17% increase in Total Revenue; and
• 10% Increase in staff.
Some of the new industries joining Edcor’s list of clients include consumer staples, industrial supply, and industrial services. The company continues to grow a more diverse client base, while retaining and expanding its reach into arenas where it currently has clients, such as healthcare.
These new customers run the gamut in terms of size, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to smaller technology-focused enterprises to small, community-centric businesses.
“The companies we work with understand the value educated employees bring to their organizations. Edcor works to ensure that the needs of the company as well as the workers are met, resulting in immediate and future positives for both. Our clients understand that providing holistic education benefits for those pursuing further education and those that have completed their journey is a valuable investment in their organization and their employees. ” Way added.
About Edcor
Edcor, a certified woman-owned business, is the benchmark in education benefits administration. For 40+ years, our customized service and software solutions have allowed clients to use education benefits programs, including tuition assistance and student loan assistance, for employee recruiting, retention, and development. Additional information can be found at https://www.edcor.com/.
