The Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran or Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer in Georgia or Anywhere in the USA to Call Danziger & De Llano if Before 1982 They Navy-Work Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

"If your loved one has lung cancer and he had heavy exposure to asbestos before 1982 in the navy or at work, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad has within the last twelve months been diagnosed with lung cancer in Georgia or anywhere in the USA and prior to 1982 he had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-please call the legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000 about what might turn out to be substantial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes.

"Most people who develop lung cancer after having significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 do not realize the $30 billion asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. As a result-most people like this do not get compensated. If your husband or dad had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982 in the navy or at work, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000-as long as the person can recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos." https://meso.dandell.com

A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Lung Cancer Compensation Results for People Exposed to asbestos at work or in the navy. Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$1,354,000 Compensation Result received by an 81-year-old gentleman diagnosed with lung cancer who served in the US Navy as an Engineman and then spent his career working as an auto mechanic at various auto shops.

*$201,800 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 70 who served in the US Navy and then went to work as a flooring contractor installing various types of flooring.

*$215,000 Compensation Result received by a 63-year-old man who worked as a laborer and diesel mechanic at a steel mill.

*$441,000 Compensation Result received by a 74-year-old gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer and worked as a career drywall installer.

*$187,200 Compensation Result received by an 84-year-old gentleman who worked as a diesel mechanic and welder out of a local union.



The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://meso.dandell.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.