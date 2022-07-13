FreshRx raises $300K for North Tulsans and expands to Year 2 at Graduation Ceremony
EINPresswire.com/ -- FreshRx, a North Tulsa produce prescription program for those with uncontrolled Type 2 Diabetes is celebrating the completion of its wildly successful first year in action at the Tulsa Health Department North Regional Health and Wellness Center on Wednesday, July 13th from 5PM - 7PM. The graduation ceremony will highlight first year's results, hear directly from participants and farmers, enjoy live music by the Band of Brothers, and locally sourced food from Resilient Growers, Robinson Ranch, Fisher Produce, Avery Acres, Birch Creek Farms (& more) catered by VegOut Tulsa.
Erin Martin, FreshRx Director and local gerontologist, will announce the expansion into Year 2 with an additional $300,000 in funding totaling nearly half a million dollars in under 18 months. In 12 months, 75% of its participants had a reduction in their A1C and saved the State of Oklahoma nearly $1M in annual healthcare costs through local, regenerative food procurement and health education. The additional funding will expand the current program to 100 participants at three North Tulsa clinics; Crossover Health Services, Community Health Connection, and Good Samaritan at the Tulsa Dream Center.
Speakers include:
· Erin Martin, FreshRx Oklahoma
· Rondalyn Abode, Crossover Community Impact
· Dr. Kent Farish, Crossover Health Services
· FreshRx Local Farmers
· FreshRx Participants
