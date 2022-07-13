LIVING with Dementia: Manhattan Nursing Center Resident Shares their Experience
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center is an oasis of refined comfort and care nestled in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, caring for short-term rehabilitation patients, long-term skilled nursing residents, and residents who need a uniquely personal level of attention- those living with memory impairments. One such resident is the incredible Arthur English.
Having celebrated his 80th birthday on May 4th, Arthur English was a noteworthy film and commercial producer throughout his career, working on projects for major advertising agencies. He also spent time as a NY Waterways tour guide, meeting new people each day as he brought tourists along the Hudson River.
However, at one doctor’s visit when English realized that he was having difficulty remembering, his physician shared his diagnosis of Dementia. English recalled sharing with his doctor, “I don’t know where I am. This is a very strange experience. Up to that moment, I never, ever, heard the word Dementia.”
Dementia is a chronic brain disorder that affects memory, personality, and interferes with daily functioning. “Having Dementia is about learning how to compile your thinking, that’s the beginning,” started Arthur English. “This is a wonderful place to be.”
After his diagnosis, Arthur English was recommended to come to The Riverside, where after having initial episodes of not wanting to talk or be social, he shared that he was given a new vigor and outlook on life when connecting with the Director of Recreation Therapy, Cathy Diamond. Cathy Diamond encouraged English to paint, exercise, and to be creative. “This place in particular and her regimentation, of how to deal with people, you learn that, maybe I can paint. Maybe I can study music.” English also served as the Resident Council President at The Riverside.
“When people say you have Dementia, there’s as many forms of Dementia as our stars... For some people, it can be a space voyage. And I call it, in a very specific way, multi-‘dementia'-nal,” shared English. “If it weren’t for this facility, and for someone who motivated me like the sun by giving me light, I would not be here.”
“It is our honor as healthcare professionals to provide the best support to our patients and residents, and to offer the finest amenities and programs,” began Jake Hartstein, Administrator of The Riverside. “Caring for residents such as Mr. English is our greatest privilege; it’s not just our job, it’s who we are.”
The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center is Manhattan’s premier location for short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing. With a strong commitment to customer service, education, innovation, and philanthropy, The Riverside is proud to serve Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs.
