Auto CEO and Leadership Author Preview of New Book on Success, what's ahead in the auto world.

I want to empower those in the business world, to be the best business leader, I want to help Moms, Dads, employees, or entrepreneurs.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation fiscally picks itself up from a very shaky foundation for the consumer and customer, Brett Oubre, Auto CEO of the six top-performing dealerships in the Southeast United States and new book author of The Twelve Steps to Boundaryless Success provides principles for success in any economy regardless of one's past or current circumstances. Oubre states..."My businesses arrange to finance and get the most for the trade, with more than three-quarters being preowned vehicles. The consumer demands more information. We have to serve our customer; we have to serve the consumer."
— Brett Oubre
Oubre, a leadership expert and new author of The Twelve Steps to Boundaryless Success, to launch September 1, 2022, comes to the forefront of the business world as a leader, speaker, and new book author. He wants to reemphasize and exhibit a way forward for everyday working-class people who have become complacent with a life less than they desire and move them to their future tomorrow. Oubre continued.."I want to empower those in the business world, to be the best business leader, I want to help Moms, Dads, employees, or entrepreneurs."
Oubre concluded... "It is a proven fact that thinking is one of the top drivers of success. Why? Because what we think influences what we believe, the decisions we make (or do not make); and most actions of individuals. I have identified through my work with individuals and research that many people feel powerless when it comes to thinking. They are either unaware or unintentional of what goes on in between their ears. In step two of The Twelve Steps to Boundaryless Success, I focus on how to retrain your thinking going from being an unintentional thinker to becoming an intentional thinker."
Endorsed by John Maxwell, Oubre survived a private plane crash, a brain tumor, and paralysis. He shares his story of hope and resilience in his new book. From humble beginnings to being fully equipped and leaving a footprint of impact on this world. Oubre seeks to serve the customer, and the consumer and to lead, train and motivate leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit.
ABOUT BRETT OUBRE:
Making his Mark on Society -- From moving cars to motivating people, a life well-lived in Louisiana
It’s easy to look at Brett Oubre’s numerous successes and assume that he always envisioned this life for himself. Although Oubre didn’t come into his own until much later on, his blueprint for success manifested itself at a very early age.
By the time he was eight years old, Oubre was a budding salesman, selling Christmas cards door to door in his Lake Charles, Louisiana neighborhood. Within a short time, he became one of the top ten Christmas card sales people in the country. By the age of eleven, he was operating his own lawn service company.
Oubre spent years chasing different ventures until he found a career with autotrader.com. After listening to a speech by the company’s VP of sales during orientation, Oubre knew he had found his purpose and went straight to his room to write a list of goals.
Through sheer drive and determination, Oubre became autotrader.com’s #1 sales person within his first year of employment. He spent four years advancing within the company, leaving in 2003 to become an equity partner with a dealership.
Within six weeks, Oubre took over management of a car dealership that was not performing well. Within 60 days, the dealership increased its sales by 800%.
Oubre owned and operated the dealership with seven partners until 2007. From there, he purchased adjoining property and built a shopping center. That venture would soon consume most of his time, so he sold his shares in the car dealership and focused on the shopping center which he operated until 2013.
During that time, Oubre was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a seizure. Following surgery, he lost the use of his left arm and had to undergo intense rehabilitation.
Four months after his surgery, Oubre spoke with a colleague in Orlando, FL and learned of a car dealership for sale in Ferriday, LA. With his arm still in a sling, Oubre drove straight to the lot and purchased it on the spot. Within six months, Oubre earned back all of his initial investment.
While successfully operating his collection of dealerships, Oubre continued to focus on motivational speaking and outreach. On average, he had about ten speaking engagements a year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employing his drive for success, Oubre then began writing a book, the next leg of his mission to connect with those harboring an entrepreneurial spirit and attempt to give them a sense of direction. His idea is, “Everybody has somebody they relate to,” and he wants to create resources for those searching for a sense of direction who could potentially relate to his story. Oubre has a YouTube channel as well, where he publishes motivational content.
As his entrepreneurial career evolves, Oubre’s motivation remains the same. He divides his time between his six successful car dealerships and his thriving motivational speaking career. Oubre also has an impending book release, a continuation of his mission to reach as many entrepreneurial minds as possible.
ABOUT 12-Steps to Boundaryless Success:
12-Steps to Boundaryless Success is a book written to provide practical steps forward in the lives of people who have gotten stuck in the middle. The middle is defined as a complacent place of getting by or just making it when one has a desire or dream for more. This book has been written to inspire, challenge and empower the reader to grow beyond excuses, limiting beliefs, and bad experiences that have limited them from realizing their potential. We primarily utilize Brett's relatable challenges in life to connect with the reader. Woven together with his remarkable path to success to inspire the reader. All these works together to empower the reader to understand and become equipped to take action towards their purpose.
