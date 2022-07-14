Globalsat Brasil, has been awarded with the GPTW seal for the fifth consecutive year

Globalsat Brasil, the Brazilian subsidiary of Globalsat Group, has been awarded with the GPTW (Great Place To Work) distinction.

Being recognized as a great place to work through this highly desired and important award shows that we follow our purpose of always doing the right things, in the right way and for the right reasons” — Igor Falcao, Globalsat Group’s SVP of Sales and head of Globalsat Brasil

SãO PAULO, BRASIL, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place to Work is a global consultancy that supports organizations to achieve better results through a culture of trust, high performance and innovation. The five-variable distinction takes the following parameters into account: credibility, respect, impartiality, pride, and camaraderie.

Additionally, GPTW pays particular attention to innovation, since data shows that organizations with high levels of trust encourage innovation by considering their workers in the organization's decisions and recognizing the extra effort of their employees.

For the fifth consecutive year, Globalsat Brasil won the prestigious award. This is the first year in which the subsidiary secured the 12th place. There are approximately half a million similarly sized companies within the country, and only 20 multinational organizations were considered by GPTW as qualifying for the distinction.



The consortium CEO J. Alberto Palacio adds: "Our work environment is strategic, our organizational structure is based on people, coherently with our philosophy of being centered around direct relationships with our customers and business partners. Without the first, the second is not possible, and this award signals that we are fulfilling our mission".



About Globalsat Group LLC:

Globalsat Group is the first Pan-American multi-company and an industry leader in mobile satellite services (MSS) providing voice, data, M2M/IoT, software and hardware in the region since 1999. The consortium delivers satellite telecommunications solutions for thousands of clients, through a flexible organizational structure, driven by broad and specific experience in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism.

Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances, when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably.

Globalsat Group recently received the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA). Globalsat was also named the "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" in 2016, 2017 and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.



About Globalsat Brasil:

Globalsat do Brasil Ltda. (Globalsat Brazil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of Grupo Globalsat,with offices in São Paulo and Londrina, in Paraná.

Globalsat Brasil is a leading provider of satellite solutions,“Comms-on-the-move” (COTM) and “Push to Talk” (PTT) in the Brazilian market serving the main energy and logistics customers in the country and holds ANATEL's SMGS (MSS) and SCM (FSS) licenses.

For more information about the consortium, please visit https://www.globalsat.com/

