Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,151 in the last 365 days.

Jonathan Herman to Speak at the AEO National Symposium and Gala

Jonathan Herman

Jonathan Herman

Jonathan Herman - Crunchbase Ranking

Jonathan Herman - Crunchbase Ranking

About The Promise of Web 3, Blockchains & Other Emergent Technologies

A singular opportunity for business founders to shape the direction of these nascent technologies to empower themselves, their communities, and the larger economy.”
— Jonathan Herman
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when tech stocks have plummeted and skepticism over Web 3 has risen, Jonathan Herman will speak on the topic of Emerging Technologies at the AEO National Symposium and Gala on July 20th in Washington, DC. This gathering marks the 30th annual conference of the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, one of the nation’s leading economic development organizations, which has helped foster the growth of more than two million businesses in the United States. As a former National Board Member of AEO and currently ranked among the Top 50 CEOs in the U.S. (by Crunchbase) for his two tech ventures (Baller Mixed Reality and Bocazon), Jonathan will help frame the national discussion of Web 3, blockchains and cryptocurrency for the hundreds of business executives, economic policy makers, and non-profit administrators in attendance.

“I greatly appreciate the invitation from AEO to lead-off the ‘Next Frontier’ segment and illuminate what has become a crucially important topic for entrepreneurs operating in today’s technology environment,” said Jonathan Herman. “It’s understandable that many people feel trepidation given recent headlines, but I hope to convey what I consider to be a singular opportunity for business founders to shape the direction of these nascent technologies to empower themselves, their communities, and the larger economy. We have a unique moment in history when ‘decentralization’ provides a mechanism to finally level the playing field with equal access for those who responsibly leverage its potential.”

Visit http://AEOWorks.org/Impact30-Conference for more info, and look for live-streaming via the Roland Martin Daily Digital Show.

Photo by Memo Rodriguez, http://Fynk.Pro

---------------------------------------------

MORE ABOUT JONATHAN - https://JonathanMHerman.com

ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings portfolio company) is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures.

Web: BallerMR.com
NFT Collections: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-Reality
Contact: Info@BallerMR.com | (888) 840-1118

ABOUT BOCAZON

Bocazon.com is the Second-Ranked eCommerce Platform in Latin America, focused on the “Canal Region” of Panama, Colombia & Costa Rica - with 58 million consumers and growing demand for quality online shopping.

Consumer Site: Bocazon.com
Company Site: About.Bocazon.Company
Contact: Info@Bocazon.com | (888) 840-1118

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com

Team Baller
Baller Mixed Reality
+1 888-840-1118
info@ballermr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Jonathan Herman to Speak at the AEO National Symposium and Gala

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.