Wyndham Visalia Earns Autism Certification and Joins Initiative to Create a More Welcoming Destination

Wyndham Visalia is now a Certified Autism Center™ through IBCCES and joins Visit Visalia's movement to achieve the designation of Certified Autism Destination

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyndham Visalia is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have completed autism-specific training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. Wyndham Visalia is the most recent organization to join Visit Visalia's movement to achieve the designation of Certified Autism Destination (CAD), meaning that visitors can choose from a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options in the city of Visalia.

“Wyndham Visalia is excited to become a Certified Autism Center™. All of our staff were very enthusiastic to complete the autism-specific training and certification to ensure our staff are confident and much better equipped to continue to provide excellent service and experiences to our guests,” Samantha Rummage-Mathias, General Manager, commented. “As the largest hotel in Visalia with the most employees trained, we are committed to this important certification and to follow our goals of being inclusive.”

Wyndham Visalia, along with Tulare County Museum, Valley Oak Golf Course, Hampton Inn Visalia, Downtown Visalians, Comfort Inn Visalia, Lamp Liter Inn, and Arts Visalia Gallery, are all working toward the Visit Visalia CAD designation goal.

“We are very excited to work and support Wyndham Visalia as they join other autism-certified organizations in the area and Visit Visalia’s commitment to creating inclusive and more accessible options for all visitors,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Wyndham Visalia

The Wyndham Visalia is a 256-room hotel with newly renovated well-appointed guest rooms and suites, offers two pools (heated indoor and outdoor), a hot tub, 24 hr fitness center, 22,000 sq ft of meeting space, complimentary business center, full-service restaurant and lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi and ample complimentary parking. Recipient of Best of Wyndham 2021 and Large Business of the Year 2019. Count on Wyndham® to give travelers what they really need out of a hotel stay: a good night’s sleep. The namesake of the world’s largest hotel company, Wyndham hotels across five continents in urban and vacation destinations help travelers discover comfort wherever they are. Wyndham Hotels are simply comfortable, balancing a gentle harmony of calming elements and chic innovation throughout its smartly detailed guest rooms, distinct dining options, and flexible meeting and event spaces. Learn more at www.wyndham.com.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.