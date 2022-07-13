Elite EXTRA’s Last Mile Software and Waitr’s Delivery Service Company Partner

The Partnership Will Provide On-Demand Last Mile Deliveries to Industries Nationwide

EAU CLAIRE, WI, USA, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite EXTRA, a last mile logistics software company, announced today that it has partnered with Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH), a food delivery service, to provide deliveries of a wide range of products to both businesses and consumers throughout the nation.Elite EXTRA offers an award-winning suite of last mile logistics software solutions designed to streamline delivery operations. Its Delivery Network software helps companies solve driver shortages and meet delivery demands by allowing them to call in third party fleets such as crowdsourced drivers or local couriers to pickup and deliver their products.Waitr, which currently provides best-in-class food delivery services, will expand into other industries through the Elite EXTRA Delivery Network, which services customers in over 80 industries, including auto parts, alcohol, electrical product delivery and more.Elite EXTRA Founder and President Jim Ward said Waitr’s reputation for outstanding and dependable service will be appreciated by Elite EXTRA’s customers who are looking for quality delivery services.“Waitr has an outstanding reputation with high customer satisfaction and will be a valued partner as it brings an expanded driver base and entry into new markets,” said Ward. “This new agreement with Waitr will enhance our relationship with our customers by providing timely on-demand deliveries through our Delivery Network solution.”Waitr will begin with aftermarket auto parts pick-up and delivery next week in multiple cities across the U.S. The partnership with Elite EXTRA will also include the future delivery of wholesale automotive parts and wholesale electrical products.“As we’ve begun to take steps to transition the business to a ‘deliver anything’ model, that provides delivery of food, alcohol, convenience, grocery and more, we’re extremely proud to announce our partnership with Elite EXTRA. This will help position the company to provide more earning opportunities to our vast driver base,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “It’s essential to meet the demands of our customers, giving them speedy access to products from any type of business.”