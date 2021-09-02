Applied Data Consultants, owner of Elite EXTRA, Awarded 2021 Business of the Year
Selected by Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation for Town of Wheaton AreaEAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Data Consultants (ADC), owner of advanced dispatch software Elite EXTRA, has been awarded 2021 Business of the Year/Town of Wheaton, by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) Board.
President and Founder Jim Ward accepted the award on behalf of the company at a ceremony held Aug. 27 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls, Wis. The event was attended by the Governor, area legislators and local public officials, as well as 250 members of the CCEDC.
According to a joint statement from the Wisconsin Legislature, the award is a testament to “the hard work to succeed, especially in this difficult year. Your hard work and determination have made a positive impact on both our local and state economy.”
Ward credits the efforts of the team at ADC, along with an exponential increase in demand for deliveries during the pandemic, for the company’s success.
“Every company says they have an amazing team, but ours really has gone above and beyond, especially during the pandemic. We were faced with a lot of challenges in the early months, and we quickly pivoted and developed features and marketing strategies to ensure that the growing need for efficient deliveries by many new industries could be met,” said Ward. “This award belongs to them and their ingenuity and innovation during an extremely difficult time.”
In addition to its flagship delivery management software Elite EXTRA, which currently services clients in over 40 industries globally, the company develops proprietary software for numerous clients in real estate, automotive, manufacturing, and other industries.
It also provides geographic information systems (GIS) services through its WebGuide software, which displays land information for more counties in the state than any other provider. Lastly, it still holds its longest contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, providing support and consulting service for the Omaha District.
ADC is a privately-held company located in Chippewa County, which is in West Central Wisconsin. The company will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sept. 13 with a grand opening, retreat, and an anniversary party.
