Syncwire Launches 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand on Amazon

Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

360° Rotation

Safe and Stable

360° rotation design wireless charger can simultaneously charge 2 devices: iPhone 12/13 series and AirPods 3/Pro/2.

UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncwire, a brand dedicated to innovating mobile charging and consumer electronics, launches a Syncwire 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand on Amazon. It is designed to help users fast-charge two devices at the same time. Its ergonomic design and efficient charging bring aesthetics, convenience, and a healthy lifestyle.

Charge Two Devices at the Same Time
The Syncwire wireless charging stand is designed for iPhone 12 and 13 series (7.5W on top) and AirPods (5W on bottom). It charges at the same speed as the original MagSafe wireless charger and fully charges the iPhone 13 Pro in about 2.5 hours. For the best charging power to charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously, use a Type-C PD 20W or 20W+ charging adapter (not included).

Ergonomic Design - 360° Rotation
The joint is made of special military materials, which will not deform after fixing the angle, and the experiment has proved that it can withstand 10,000+ times of bending. The base is stable, the height is suitable, and the viewing angle can be flexibly adjusted according to the sitting posture. It is especially ideal for use on desks and nightstands, efficiently handling mobile phone information and FaceTime, and watching videos while charging.

Safe and Stable
It is safe to charge the phone as the charger has a strong magnet on the top. The magnets won't interfere with the smartphone. The base is stable with silicone material.

Notables
● Charge 2 devices at the same time:
iPhone 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max / 13 Mini
iPhone 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max / 12 Mini
AirPods 3/Pro/2 (wireless charging version)
● Use Syncwire Magnetic Wireless Charger with a MagSafe case or without a phone case to get an optimal charging experience.
● Please confirm your AirPods is a wireless charging version before buying.
● For the best charging power to charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously, use a Type-C PD 20W or 20W+ charging adapter (not included).
● A great Youtuber has tested the charging stand. Please click here to watch the video.

Pricing and Availability
The 2-in-1 charging stand is available on amazon and synciwre.com now. It retails for $39.99 in the United States on Amazon. Early birds can get the charger for $25.99, 35% off through the link here. The charger also retails for €49.99 on German Amazon.

About Syncwire
In 2013, Snycwire was founded, carrying the dream of making charging more accessible and living better. Wireless charging is the future lifestyle that Snycwire is dedicated to pursuing. Wireless matters, stay with Snycwire, be bold & stay closely connected with what matters to your life.

Syncwire Marketing Team
HONGKONG LEADERMENT NETWORK CO. LIMITED
vip.us@syncwire.com

