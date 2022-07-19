Protect The Phone With Waterproof Pouch in Water Activities During Summer Holiday

Syncwire Waterproof Pouch IPX8 Waterproof certification Sensitive Screen Touch

UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer holiday is a good time to enjoy water activities. Trips to the beach, kayaking, fishing, and jet skiing with families and friends may bring you in close proximity to water. It sounds attractive but you will not be willing to drop the phone into the water directly.

Syncwire, a brand dedicated to innovating mobile accessories, strives to bring consumers aesthetics, convenience, and a healthy lifestyle. Its waterproof pouch is a reasonable choice to protect your phone from damage during water activities.

IPX8 Waterproof certification

The waterproof pouch usually has an IPX8 waterproof rating, which means it can withstand continuous immersion in water. With excellent waterproof seal performance (IPX8 rating), this 100% sealed waterproof bag provides comprehensive protection for devices in various environments. The maximum waterproof protection is up to a water depth of 30 meters/100ft. A simple snap and lock access design ensures a perfect seal and keeps out the water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt.

Sensitive Screen Touch

You may want to take some photos underwater. This waterproof pouch's soft TPU material is made for delicate touch and response. Ensuring the normal use of screen touch, camera, and other functions in water. But please note that touch ID and fingerprint unlocking are NOT supported.

Various Usage Scenarios and Universal Compatibility

The waterproof phone pouch is suitable for beach, kayaking, boat cruise, swimming, fishing, sailing, snorkeling, and water park activities. The footage will depend on the weight of goods and water density. Please remove the thick phone cases (eg.OtterBox) before placing the phone into the bag. And it is suitable for almost all cell phones up to 7 inches.

Syncwire designs this plastic pouch for smartphones that fold over and close completely to prevent droplets from getting inside. The pouch also has a lanyard you can put around your neck to prevent accidental drops. The waterproof pouches will allow you to have a better holiday.

About Synciwre

Back in 2013, Snycwire was founded, carrying the dream of making charging easier and living better. Phone accessories and wireless charging are the future lifestyles that Snycwire is dedicated to pursuing. Stay with Snycwire, be bold & stay closely connected with what matters to your life.