MENA Banking Excellence Award 2022 Winners Revealed | Special Report now available for download

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showcasing the award-winning strategies of the leading financial institutions of the Middle East and North Africa, MEED, in partnership with Retail Banker International and Private Banker International has revealed the winners of the inaugural MENA Banking Excellence Awards.

The Middle East & North Africa is widely accepted as one of the fastest growing markets in the banking and financial services sector. From Egypt issuing the first “green bond” in the region, to Saudi Arabia’s issuance of standalone digital banking licenses, the region is challenging more well-established global markets in the race to position itself as a world-class financial hub.

Recognising these rapid changes and the evolving financial services landscape, MEED has partnered with leading financial services publications, Retail Banker International and Private Banker International, to introduce the first edition of the MENA Banking Excellence Awards.

This initiative is an extension of the long-running RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards, now in their 13th year, and the PBI Global Wealth Awards, now in their 32nd year.

The 2022 awards programme celebrates the best-in-class banking and financial services institutions and individuals for their strategy, innovative offerings, commitment to customer excellence and impact on the regional finance sector.

“We received a very high number of entries. But that is only part of the story. The quality of the entries received was exceptional. To be able to recognise so many outstanding banks in this first edition is hugely encouraging and has allowed us to set a high benchmark of excellence for the future.” Edward James, Director of Content and Analysis, MEED.

Mohammed Al Othman, Group General Manager of the Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), wins MENA Retail Banker of the Year and MENA Digital Innovator of the Year.

Mohammed’s inspirational leadership saw the rapid launch of Weyay Bank, Kuwait’s first fully digital bank. Focused on younger customers in the 15-25 age group, Weyay Bank has already gained a significant market share among this new generation and has set a high bar for other banks in Kuwait and the region as a whole to follow.

Just as impressively the conceptualisation, creation and launch of Weyay was completed in just 13 months despite the challenges imposed by Covid. This combined with Weyay’s already incredible success leave no doubt that Mohammed and his team at NBK are worthy winners of these two prestigious awards.

Emirates NBD, Winner – Best Retail Bank UAE

Continuing their market dominance this well-deserved win is underpinned by another set of impressive results showing above average growth YoY in several key areas.

Success is underpinned by the bank’s attention to brand positioning and equity achieved through a versatile mixed media marketing strategy, continuous innovation specifically early adoption of new technologies and the use of data to inform world class customer personalization.

National Bank of Bahrain, Best Retail Bank Bahrain

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has set the standard for digital transformation and led the Kingdom’s digital revolution achieving stellar YoY results across key business metrics. Clear leadership compliments sound strategy which is utterly responsive to changing customer demands. Leveraging technology expertly the bank looks set for ongoing success.

National Bank of Kuwait, Best Credit Card Initiative

Superb marketing and positioning leverages consumer national pride and appeals to personalised customer preferences. Complimented by UX for next generation digital consumers as well as a range of attractive partnerships the product from NBK is outstanding.

National Bank of Kuwait, Best Retail Bank – Kuwait

Leading the countries digital transformation NBK stands out for the diversity of its offering all of which is underpinned by a total focus on customer experience. Our judges also noted the banks stand out ability to appeal to customer passions and personal motivations through a suite of tailored cards. Leadership focus on all key elements that drive success result in a well-deserved win for NBK.

National Bank of Kuwait, Best Youth Programme Initiative

Long term commitment to ESG dating back to 2008 with an evolving strategy over the last 15 years has meant that NBK has a mature approach to CSR. Focused on respecting and developing people the rigorous, selective programme provides a holistic journey for Kuwaiti nationals under 25 giving them future business skills from a variety of partners. The program is a vital contributor to the national knowledge economy and talent pool.

The MEED team is tremendously excited to see the next iteration of banking excellence evolve as we invite the industry to take part in the second edition which will be hosted in-person alongside our first regional banking summit on 10th May 2023.

