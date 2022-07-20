CLASS101 Online Courses Come With Free Starter Kits

Receive Free Class Kits from CLASS101

Online learning platform CLASS101 (class101.co) will provide free starter kits to users who purchase select classes now through Thursday, July 28.

UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLASS101 users can start learning online with a free class supplies kit delivered to their doorstep. Online learning platform CLASS101 (class101.co) will provide free starter kits to users who purchase select classes now through Thursday, July 28.

The starter kits include supplies required for the class and are handpicked by the instructor. The kit is valued at up to $257, depending on the course. The starter kits will be a gift with the purchase of select classes and ship for free.

The 26 select classes cover fine art, craft and lifestyle verticals. Users interested in the fine art classes can learn to draw and paint with watercolor, colored pencils, pens and alcohol markers. The craft classes include embroidery, dressmaking and nail art. Courses in the lifestyle vertical include music production by Groovyroom, home fitness by Megan Moon (formerly known as Megan Bowen) and baking by Kirkie Kookies.

Nine of the 26 classes are on sale for $30 to $50 off on top of the kit giveaway. Users must check the coupon code for each course and apply the code at checkout to receive the free class kit. The kits are available while supplies last.

CLASS101 is the largest online education platform in South Korea that operates worldwide, servicing 119 countries. Its mission is to build a world where everyone lives doing what they love. Users can take classes with industry experts across numerous lifestyle and creative verticals, including music, dance, digital arts, fine arts and crafts.

CLASS101 helps 3 million users learn from over 2,000 on-demand video courses in South Korea alone. In August 2021, the tagline “101 it” was introduced by rapper Jay Park as the star of CLASS101's ad campaign. CLASS101 raised $25.8 million the following month in the Series B funding round.