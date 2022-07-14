Grammy-Winning Engineer David Youngin Kim Promotes His CLASS101 Course With a Giveaway

Grammy-Winning Mix Engineer David Youngin Kim

UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-winning mix engineer David Yungin Kim is hosting a giveaway raffle celebrating his upcoming course on CLASS101 (class101.co). The class, titled Mixing a Song From Scratch With a GRAMMY Winning Mix Engineer, launches on CLASS101 on July 20.

Anyone who has purchased Kim’s song mixing course can enter the giveaway raffle. To participate, students must direct message him on Instagram (@davidyunginkim) with their payment receipt for the online course. Students can enter the giveaway now through July 19.

On July 19 at 6 p.m. PDT, Kim will host a live raffle draw on his Instagram. Two lucky winners will receive a Pro Tools Ultimate license (valued at $999) and an iZotope Music Production Suite 5 license (valued at $499).

David "Yungin" Kim is a professional mix engineer with over ten years of experience in the U.S. music market. He has won multiple Grammy Awards on three occasions with Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle and Nas. He has mixed for artists including Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Tee Grizzley, Saweetie, Nardo Wick, Anderson .Paak, Jay Park, Changmo, Dok2 and more.

His course, titled Mixing a Song From Scratch With a GRAMMY Winning Mix Engineer, is for those who wish to learn to mix a song from beginning to end. Kim will guide students from audio stems and proper gain staging techniques to EQing and compression, enabling them to take a song that has been recorded and make it sound radio-ready.

Kim’s song mixing class is for those who have experienced the frustration of spending countless hours creating a song just to have it reach short of its potential. The Grammy-winning mixing engineer, who says he has struggled with the same problem, will show students what he has learned over ten years of his journey.

The class is geared towards students with a basic understanding of signal flow and mixing. The class includes a beginning-to-end walkthrough of the mixing process. In the course, students complete a full mix of a stemmed-out song from beginning to end. Students can provide a professional-level mix for themselves and clients upon completion.

CLASS101 is the largest online education platform in South Korea that operates worldwide, servicing 119 countries. Its mission is to build a world where everyone lives doing what they love. Users can take classes with industry experts across numerous lifestyle and creative verticals, including music, dance, digital arts, fine arts and crafts.

CLASS101 helps 3 million users learn from over 2,000 on-demand video courses in South Korea alone. In August 2021, the tagline “101 it” was introduced by rapper Jay Park as the star of CLASS101's ad campaign. CLASS101 raised $25.8 million the following month in the Series B funding round.