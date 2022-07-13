Orange Commercial Credit Announces Interface with LYNKS Transportation Management System

LYNKS TMS provides small trucking companies a way to get paid faster with one-click

TOLEDO, OH, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Commercial Credit, a leading provider of accounts receivable factoring in the transportation industry, announced today the launch of a factoring interface partnership with LYNKS TMS. Using LYNKS Transportation Management System, OCC clients can 100% digitally generate invoices and submit loads for funding.

OCC is thrilled about this partnership because it brings cutting edge mobile technology to our clients to help them operate more efficiently, reduce cost, and save time. Andrea Rogers, OCC’s Vice President Marketing, said “This partnership was a natural fit because OCC and LYNKS TMS are both focused on affordable tools that reduce the number of steps, clicks and logins in running a small trucking company.”

“LYNKS TMS is the first and only complete mobile TMS platform,” said Greg Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of LYNKS TMS. “It goes beyond mere dispatch to provide ultimate visibility into your operations. We designed it to help growing, smaller companies take the next step forward, and to provide established companies with an easy-to-implement tool that offers exceptional value.”

With a single sign-on to one platform, LYNKS TMS users can reduce manual processes and redundancies. In addition to the OCC factoring interface, LYNKS TMS offers live freight tracking, 3PL management, end-to-end broker management and easy invoicing and driver settlement. Users benefit from support in the areas of accounting, reporting, scheduling, and dispatching. Additional functions such as track-and-trace and scanning of documents are embedded right into the system and included in the price.

As an introductory promotional offering through September 30, 2022, OCC clients will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to LYNKS TMS. The offer includes two back-office users a $49.95 per month, per user value. If needed, additional driver users can be added at $15 per month. OCC clients can contact LYNKS TMS directly by clicking Here for a demo and to claim their complimentary subscription.

OCC is committed to offering clients the most up to date technologies and tools. We welcome you to submit future interface suggestions and feedback Here

About Orange Commercial Credit

Orange Commercial Credit (OCC) is one of the top factoring companies in the United States and provides direct funding to clients across all segments of the logistics and transportation industry including trucking, marine and rail, and expanded industry specialization into the staffing, oilfield services, manufacturing, consumer electronics, and building maintenance sectors. Factoring is a tried and true process to help companies quickly acquire funding needed to keep their business moving forward. Since 1979 OCC has been an industry leader in developing advanced technology and committed to superior quality of service clients receive. Their programs are customized to best meet the needs of their customers. For more information visit www.occfactor.com.

About LYNKS TMS

Established by its parent company RAN Transportation LLC, LYNKS TMS provides an affordable, cloud-based transportation management system that goes beyond dispatch to provide the ultimate visibility into operations, including geolocation alerts on any mobile asset and customer relationship management. It is designed to simplify and enhance on-the-road operations for carriers, shippers, and brokers. The company’s web site can be found at www.lynks2go.com.