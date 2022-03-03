RAN Transportation Solutions, LLC announces the promotion of Greg Gibson to Director of Customer Success

A new full-featured mobile TMS Startup looks internally to enhance the customer experience

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAN Transportation is the parent company of LYNKS (TMS) the first and only fully functional mobile TMS platform specifically designed for smaller carriers, brokers, and shippers, announced today that Greg Gibson has been named as Director of Customer Success.

Gibson has over twenty-years of experience working in the fields of business development and customer service. For most of the past decade Mr. Gibson has worked in the highly competitive and demanding mega yacht business, where he honed his client relationship and management skills.

Ned Lakshmipathy, MD, cofounder of RAN Transportation said “Greg is a people person, which in the impersonal world we live in today, truly means something. As our Director of Customer Success Greg will be building connections with existing LYNKS users as well as helping to onboard potential LYNKS clients. Additionally, he will train agents and account managers to ensure that our customers are continually benefitting from all aspects of LYNKS TMS.”

Gibson will continue to work diligently building old-fashioned relationships with each and every one of our clients as well as being a singular point of contact to help personalize each of our customers’ experiences.

In Greg’s off time, he enjoys Bass fishing on the competitive circuit along with most other types of outdoor hobbies.

After having lost his step sister to cancer, Greg has been an advocate and fundraiser in the pursuit of cancer research.

RAN Transportation Solutions, LLC is the parent company of LYNKS (TMS) the first and only full-featured mobile TMS platform on the market for carriers, brokers, and shippers of all sizes.