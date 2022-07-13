Sustaira and Siemens expand their Sustainability partnership via open digital business platform Xcelerator
Sustaira and Siemens strengthen their sustainability collaboration through Siemens’ Xcelerator program to accelerate sustainability and ESG software initiativesBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Siemens announced the launch of their Xcelerator Marketplace featuring Sustaira’s Sustainability and ESG application platform. This Xcelerator marketplace is part of Siemens Xcelerator Program, an open business digital platform. Siemens Xcelerator includes a curated portfolio of internet of things (IoT) enabled hardware, software and digital services from across Siemens and certified third parties; a growing ecosystem of partners; and an evolving marketplace to facilitate interactions and transactions between customers, partners and developers.
The Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace enables organizations to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster and at scale. Sustaira, as early adopter of this initiative, is certified for the Marketplace, sharing its sustainability solutions and services with all users of the platform to meet the increasing needs of a digital transformation across industries. Users now have a place to browse and explore verticals and most pressing topics and exchange within a community.
Sustaira being available on the Siemens Xcelerator marketplace represents a significant opportunity to accelerate and digitally transform the sustainability domain and ESG as a whole. Within the Siemens Xcelerator Marketplace, organizations can get a complete solution to guide them not only through their Sustainability journey, but through their entire digital transformation knowing they are going through a trusted and proven network of partners. Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG, said:
“Siemens Xcelerator will make it easier than ever before for companies to navigate digital transformation – faster and at scale. By combining the real and the digital worlds across operational and information technology, we empower customers and partners to boost productivity, competitiveness and scale up innovations. Our leading portfolio is transformed towards more open applications, with more cloud-based and as-a-service solutions and IoT-enabled hardware that can be constantly upgraded. At the same time, collaboration will reach a new level with a growing ecosystem of partners.”
Sustaira is Siemens’ partner for Sustainability and ESG software initiatives delivered on the Mendix low-code app platform. The partnership signifies an important impact to Sustainability across all industries. The strong Mendix capabilities allows Sustaira to increase agility and co-creation within the sustainability domain.
Across all industries there is a growing need and pressure for organizations across the globe to provide transparency around their ESG and sustainability data. This includes not only disclosing data, but employee engagement and transparency within an organization’s supply chain. The challenge many face in proving this transparency, data and engagement is a pervasive issue of disparate systems, manual and error prone data aggregation processes, and the added challenge of requesting information from external stakeholders.
Sustaira is uniquely positioned to support organizations overcoming these challenges and to accelerate success within their sustainability and ESG journeys. Sustaira offers a broader portfolio going beyond Environmental reporting, also addressing Social and Governance topics.
With a strong partnership with Siemens’ low code platform leader Mendix, Sustaira offers a building block approach which translates into highly flexible customization options, seamless integration capabilities, and overall agility to allow organizations to adjust to any future requirements or policy changes that are expected across the globe.
Sustaira has an open and collaborative partnership approach in their go to market and implementation approach which is further emphasized by being part of Siemens’ Xcelerator Marketplace. Strategic collaborations allow Sustainability and ESG initiatives to accelerate success for generations to come.
Sustaira’s platform offers an online launchpad with a menu of pre-built sustainability and ESG apps and building blocks, which can be rapidly integrated, customized and extended with a low-code approach. As a result, the customer accelerates project implementation timelines, while meeting unique requirements.
Sustaira Founder and CEO, Vincent de la Mar, comments:
“We’re thrilled around Siemens’ open business platform because it highlights the co-creation and collaboration in its ecosystem. The faster we can co-create new and innovative solutions that can be adopted in the market, the better for everybody involved. Sustaira accelerates sustainability and ESG initiatives via close collaboration and Siemens Xcelerator enables us to do exactly that.“
Sustaira’s portfolio of sustainability and ESG apps customers can choose from is growing rapidly and includes:
Goals & KPI Tracker
Carbon Footprint and Waste Calculators
Carbon and Emission Accounting Scope 1, 2 and 3
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion actionable insights
Supplier Management
Engagement, Gamification and Rewarding
Reports, Disclosures and Dashboards
Employee Travel Emissions
Carbon Offsetting
The company also offers custom sustainability web and mobile app delivery with an agile methodology, as well as sustainability and ESG consulting with a network of highly experienced partners.
For those interested in trying out the Sustaira Sustainability App Platform, organizations are invited to sign up for the free version through this link: https://www.sustaira.com/getstarted. With basic access to the platform users can explore and demo Sustaira solutions. As users explore, options to upgrade to the Basic, Standard or Premium version and activate more apps or co-create a completely new ESG and Sustainability app are available. Lastly, for those interested in exploring the Xcelerator Marketplace head over to this link: https://sie.ag/3ybzeLh
About Sustaira
Sustaira is the Sustainability & ESG software platform for all your web and mobile solutions. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. At its core, Sustaira offers the all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. This technology is then paired with App delivery and implementation services. Lastly, organizations have the option through a Sustaira’s ecosystem and network for Sustainability and ESG Consulting. Sustaira is going beyond goal setting, data gathering and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability Directors to make their organizations more sustainable.
