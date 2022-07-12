Request for Qualifications and Quotations – Go Global E-commerce Technical Assistance

COMMERCE is initiating this RFQQ to secure a statewide roster of qualified web/e-commerce design firms to provide e-commerce related services to small business owners awarded through the Go Global Grant Program. The successful firms who respond to this RFQQ will be placed on a service provider roster of Contractors to be selected by the awarded small business owners to provide consulting, design and technical support required to develop and integrate e-commerce into their websites. COMMERCE intends to award multiple contract(s) to provide the services described in this RFQQ without guarantee of, or limit to, possible project work engagement. Please see attached.

Reply date: August 22, 2022

Download the RFQQ (PDF)