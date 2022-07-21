Artist Zaeskee Alazae BellyGang Project is One Sound Fits All

Zaeskee Alazae, artist, producer Zaeskee Alazae, artist, producer Zaeskee Alazae, artist, producer Zaeskee Alazae, artist, producer Zaeskee Alazae, artist, producer

Artist and Producer Zaeskee Alazae's Fused Genres to Create "One Sound Fits All" and Carry Torch Against Social Discrimination

My music is “comic soul”, music which encompass all genres fused together into one sound...One Sound Fits All.” — Zaeskee Alazae, artist, producer

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaeskee Alazae is an artist from the West Side of Chicago who is quickly becoming one of the most influential of today’s generation. He has worked with well known artists such as Lupe Fiasco, Scarface, Crucial Conflict, and Do or Die and on amazing songs like "Come On" and "Over Night". Zaeskee enriched his skills alongside accomplished professionals such as Kent Anderson, formerly of Virgin Records and Shorty Capone of Rawdope Records. With over two decades of solid experience as a successful singer, songwriter, and producer, Zaeskee grew tired of music being judged by the eyes instead of the ears. He saw that talent was not the only thing successful artists required, but to be heard meant looking a certain way. 'We were all born into a shell, which none of us had the power to create, but yet, each of us are judged by that outward appearance. I wanted to challenge that, and help change the misconceptions surrounding obesity, especially within the music industry. Good music is simply good music...an artist's appearance should not determine whether that music is good or has value. The Belly Gang project is good music created with the intention of drawing attention to what is behind that value, good music.

"Feel It Kill It" is a track from 'The Belly Gang’ album that represents the overweight lover. In society, it's time we recognize that average people do not look like those on television or of celebrity status. It is time we discard outdated ways of thinking and of sterotyping. In the industry, we should allow music to be heard, and valued solely by merit. This is the future. A change is coming, and I'm happy to carry the torch for my generation.

The Belly Gang project is a team of people dealing with obesity by mastering ways to develop and harness inner strengths and highlighting those through talent to obtain highly public achievements in order to begin this conversation. In order to change what it happening, we need to acknowledge and talk about it. Many greats had to overcome self doubt and demolish this social discrimination on a personal level, incredible artists like Notorious B.I.G, Big Pun, Luther Vandross, Ruben Studdard, Kelly Price, Gill Scott, and many others. This project encompasses overcoming those social discriminations and is much more than just an album. Not judging a book by its cover is a movement and a way of life.

Zaeskee Music Production set out to create a unique sound for this call to action and created a blend of R&B, Hip Hop, and AfroPop, the perfected result of his combined lifelong influences from artists to colleagues, as well as personal taste. Zaeskee Alazae describes his music as “comic soul” or as music which encompass all genres fused together into one sound, like a big pot of gumbo...or 'One Sound Fits All'. That 'One Sound' was created to be appreciated by everyone, regardless of their appearance.

Zaeskee is showcasing "Feel It Kill It" and 'The Bellygang' Album with performances across Chicago. You can catch this One Sound Fits All music at the 'Salute 2 Youth' show in Chicago this summer. Zaeskee has other upcoming events scheduled including a performance at the infamous 'Tavern on The Row' in Downtown Chicago on August 14th. Stay up on the latest with Zaeskee and The Belly Gang music through social media platforms: https://twitter.com/alazaemusic and https://www.instagram.com/zaeskeealazae/.

ZAESKEE ALAZAE - FEEL IT KILL IT (Official Music Video)