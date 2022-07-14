BLUE WATER ENTERTAINMENT PARTNERS WITH WEFUNDER TO FUND ITS FEATURE DOCU-ANIMATED FILM “KOHOLA
The company announces its first collaboration on KOHOLA from feature film director GREG REITMAN
The project will speak to the ocean crisis at hand and allow a unique storytelling voice for families and friends to participate in the journey of saving our oceans.”SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sundance alum Greg Reitman (Fuel, Rooted in Peace,) of Blue Water Entertainment and Byron A Martin Productions (Eleven, The Carbon Rush) will produce “KOHOLA” in collaboration with Wefunder to help raise funds as a community y crowdfunding campaign for its up-and-coming feature documentary film, KOHOLA.
“Working with Wefunder will enable us to take a completely new financial approach to raising funds that will enable audiences and fans to join the impact campaign,” said Greg Reitman of Blue Water Entertainment. “The project will speak to the ocean crisis at hand and allow a unique storytelling voice for families and friends to participate in the journey of saving our oceans.”
Blue Water Entertainment chose Wefunder for its Community Round because Wefunder makes it as easy as possible for founders to open up funding rounds to their community. Community Rounds are changing the future of investing, now allowing anyone to invest in the companies they love. This Community Round gives Blue Water Entertainment customers and fans the opportunity to be a part of the company's success as well as helps support healthy growth for the company.
About Wefunder
Wefunder is the largest platform that helps founders raise a Community Round from their most passionate customers and fans alongside venture capitalists. This Community Round invites anyone - including customers, users, community members, friends, and family - to invest in the company for as little as $100 in exchange for company equity. [
Wefunder is a platform that helps founders raise a Community Round from their most passionate customers and fans alongside venture capital. Headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team across the country, Wefunder has fundamentally changed the regulation crowdfunding space from the regulations to making it accessible to all at scale. Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corp, not only for its mission to fix capitalism, but because it's the way companies should be run. To learn more visit communityround.com or wefunder.com.
About Blue Water Entertainment, LLC..
Blue Water Entertainment is a leading independent production company, developing and producing content in fiction and non-fiction. The mission of Blue Water Entertainment is to tell cinematically compelling, intentional, and empowering stories that make a difference in our worlds -- from politics, social justice...and of course, the environment. www.bluewatercompany.com
About Byron A. Martin Productions, Inc
Byron A. Martin is an award-winning producer who develops independent film, television and documentary projects. To date he has produced over 100 hours of television, filming projects in over thirty countries. He has produced projects for Disney, Sony, Universal, Lifetime, Turner, Bell Media, DHX, Great American Country and Crown Media. From THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK, LAND OF THE DEAD, RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (3D) to AMERICAN PIE presents THE NAKED MILE, Byron has a tremendous scale and scope of production experience, producing and managing over $300M.
He has managed productions for some of Hollywood's leading producers. including Jerry Bruckheimer, Sam Raimi, Raffaella De Laurentis, Laurence Mark, John Singleton, Mark Canton, Lauren Shuler Donner, Dick Wolf, Ralph Winter and Don Carmody. In 2021, he was honored as the Best Canadian Film and TV Production Company by Corporate Vision at their annual Media Innovator Awards. Most recently, his feature project SOMETHING LIKE TRUTH was the Canadian winner at the 2022 JETS initiative during Berlinale.
About Greg Reitman
Greg Reitman is an American film director, producer, screenwriter, national best-selling author & Founder of the Blue Water Film Festival. Described by Movie Maker Magazine as “one of the top ten filmmakers producing content that impacts our world.” He is the founder of Blue Water Entertainment, Inc., an independent production company focusing on environmentally conscious broad-based entertainment. www.GregReitman.com
Greg Reitman
BLUE WATER ENTERTAINMENT, INC
greg@bluewatercompany.com
