French electricity companies to work with VN for energy transition: conference

VIETNAM, July 12 -  

HCM CITY — French electricity companies are willing to facilitate Việt Nam’s energy transition by working with their counterparts in the country, a conference has heard in HCM City.

Nguyễn Tài Anh, deputy general director of Việt Nam Electricity Company (EVN), told the conference on Monday that power demand has grown by 10 per cent annually since 2011.

Capacity rose from 20,600 MW in 2010 to 69,300 MW in 2020, he said.

Nicolas Warnery, the French ambassador to Việt Nam, said countries around the world are dealing with problems related to power generation and the environment, focusing on reducing carbon emissions.

“French businesses are always ready to work with Vietnamese partners to exchange knowledge and overcome problems related to power generation and the environment.”

A delegation of 10 French businesses in the energy field took part in the conference as part of their efforts to network with their counterparts in the country.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said Việt Nam has favourable conditions for developing renewable energy, and will seek to reduce its carbon footprint.

To achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Việt Nam will work with and receive assistance from other countries in terms of finance and technology, and follow the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.

Anh said, “With Việt Nam’s strong commitment, EVN is taking steps towards large-scale energy transition to facilitate sustainable economic development and low emissions.”

The company would focus on developing thermal power plants using liquefied natural gas, study new, low-emission technologies and improve its distribution network to reduce electricity loss, he said.

It has been working with French power company Electricite de France since 2000, and hopes to continue collaborating with EDF and other French businesses for transitioning, he said. — VNS

