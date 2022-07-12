Submit Release
Traffic Alert for the Closure of State Route 4422 (Philadelphia Street West Extension)) for Bridge Replacement in Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a seven-day road closure on  Philadelphia Street West Extension (State Route 4422) in White Township, Indiana County starting July 24, 2022.

Philadelphia Street West Extension  (State Route 4422) will be closed from July 24 at 7:00 p.m. to July 31 at 7:00 p.m for the replacement of Claypoole Heights Bridge.

Philadelphia Street West Extension will be closed between Wolf Run Drive and Colonial Toyota for seven days to allow for bridge removal, culvert placement, and roadway reconstruction. 

To detour, Westbound traffic should follow State Route 4422 (Ben Franklin Road) South to the intersection with State Route 286, turn right onto State Route 286 West past Walmart to U.S. Route 422 at the Oakland Avenue interchange, then turn right onto U.S. Route 422 and follow it to the Philadelphia Street Exit.

Eastbound traffic should follow U.S. Route 422 to the State Route 286/Oakland Avenue interchange.  At the end of the off ramp, turn left onto State Route 286 and proceed to the intersection with State Route 4422 (Ben Franklin Road) near Eat-n-Park.  Turn left onto State Route 4422 (Ben Franklin Road). 

Contractor, Plum Contracting of Greensburg, PA will be completing this $632,000 project which is estimated to be completed by the end of August 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

 

###


