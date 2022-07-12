HONOLULU HAWAII REALTOR ® MARY JO McGILLICUDDY EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
It is imperative for me to be able to assist our Military families in every way possible. I want them to know that I am here for them.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Jo McGillicuddy is a passionate, patient, caring understanding, and responsive Real Estate Agent with Coldwell Banker in Honolulu, Hawaii.
— Mary Jo McGillicuddy
Mary Jo grew up in a Military Family as a “Military Brat” as her father was in the United States Air Force and she later married into the Air Force, with her husband, Paul, McGillicuddy, so she’s seen her fair share of moves:
1989 Alamogordo NM (Holloman AF)
1989 Clovis Nm (Cannon AFB)
1990 Lakenheath Air Base, England
1992 Alamogordo NM (Holloman AFB)
1995 Ramstein AB - Germany
1997 Alabama (Maxwell AB)
1998-2002 Phoenix AZ (Luke AFB)
1999 - 2000 Korea (Kunsan - Deployed 1 year)
2002 - Wash DC (Ft McNair)
2003 - Pentagon
2005 - Alabama (Maxwell AB)
2008 - Pentagon
2010 - California (Beale AFB)
2012 - Wash DC (Paul Deployed 1 year)
2013 - Hawaii (Hickam AB - Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam)
2015 - Hawaii retied.
Mary Jo was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and then moved to San Antonio, Texas, where her father was stationed, and graduated from East Central High School.
Mary Jo worked for the Texas Employees Insurance agency as an insurance adjuster as well as being the insurance adjuster at HEB Grocery Stores where she concentrated specifically on workers’ compensation throughout the locations across Texas while attending college at Texas A & M University. She says, “I was fortunate enough to become an exchange student and I went to the University of London. I studied marketing and lived among students from all over the world. I had a two-bedroom flat that I shared with two roommates. It was a fantastic experience for me because I was able to not only study, but I was able to walk through our past history every single day. London is a very pedestrian city; we either walked or took trains to the center of town. I was thrilled by going to the theater and taking in all of the different cultures that London offered. I absolutely loved it, and it was the first time I was ever away from home. I had always lived with my family, wherever we relocated, and now I was all alone and independent for the first time. It was exhilarating! I felt so free, and I knew that in my future, I would have to have a career that allowed me to have freedom. That’s what our Military fought for and continues to fight for. I understood what freedom truly means when I experienced it firsthand. I got a kick out of the Londoners calling me a ‘Colonist’ knowing that it was a tongue and cheek joke while we commiserated in the pubs to get out of the cold, wet, dreary raining weather.”
Mary Jo spent a lot of time at Randolph Air Force Base, where she met her husband, Paul, who was a Pilot in the Air Force and they got married and had their first child, Emma, who is now a financial analyst in Hawaii. Having graduated from the University of Hawaii. She says, “Emma is the best daughter I could have ever hoped to have. I’m so very proud of her. She decided to become an exchange student in Copenhagen, Denmark, and loved it so much that we share many fond memories together as a mother/daughter team of international exchange students while we were both in college, decades apart. I like to believe that my experiences intrigued Emma enough to create her own college experiences by deciding to become an exchange student.”
Mary Jo and her husband Paul are very committed to serving the Military community in Hawaii and around the world. “Our Military members and their families are stationed all around the globe. I earned my Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification not only because I always continue my education in Real Estate, but due to the fact that the Military community here in Hawaii is enormous, it was imperative for me to be able to assist our Military families in every way possible. I want them to know that I am here for them. I’ve been in their shoes and I want to make it as easy as possible for them to make a smooth transition when relocating to Hawaii. I consider their time restraints, their pets, and their immediate desire to own a home here, therefore, I can find them an ideal house simultaneously while they start the process of moving to our paradise before they arrive. I am beyond grateful for our Military Bases in Hawaii. Alone, they generate billions of dollars every year for our local economy which included non-Military citizens who work at the Bases and want to buy or sell their houses too. I want everyone in Hawaii to know that I am here to help them with all of their housing needs.”
Taking care of families is not only Marty Jo’s passion; it’s in her DNA.
The cities that Mary Jo covers are
• Honolulu (339,421)
• East Honolulu (47,540)
• Pearl City (45,605)
• Hilo (45,056)
• Waipahu (39,469)
• Kailua (37,586)
• Kaneohe (33,841)
• Kahului (31,336)
• Mililani Town (27,562)
• Ewa Gentry (25,641)
Military Bases that Mary Jo covers:
•
• Wheeler Army Airfield
• Schofield Barracks
• .Fort DeRussy Army Base
• Tripler Medical Center Army Base
• Air Force Base in Hawaii
• Bellows Air Force Station
• Navy Bases in Hawaii
• Barking Sands Navy Base
• NCTAMS PAC Navy Base
• Marine Corps Base in Hawaii
• Marine Corps Base Hawaii
• Coast Guard Bases in Hawaii
• Station Maui Coast Guard Base
• United States Coast Guard Honolulu
• Joint Bases in Hawaii
• Kunia Field Station
• Pohakuloa Training Area
• Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
