The Yutes Create Eclectic Appeal With Dynamic Sound

The Yutes, artists The Yutes, artists The Yutes, artists The Yutes, artists Brabygrande Records, Inc.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Yutes (Jamaican Patois Slang for “The Youth”), a brother duo composed of Chris and Tris, splashed upon the scene in 2017 with a song called “Trap Don Dadas” the song combined their Jamaican heritage with modern trap elements which solidified them as pioneers of a dynamic sound that we now know as Trap Dancehall. The sons of dancehall legend Mr. Lexx, The Yutes leverage an unparalleled authenticity and heightened musical sensibility to push the creative envelope, catching the attention there current label Babygrande Records.

The Jamaican style-benders’ unique artistry earned them a collection of accolades, including placement on A3C Volume 7 with “Trap Don Dadas” and a show-stealing SXSW performance — alongside the likes of J.I.D., DaBaby and others. In 2020, The Yutes’ release “Bring It Back” single which quickly crosses the one-million Spotify streams mark.

The Yutes kicked off 2021 theirs with the Curren$y-assisted “High Grade”’ collaboration then mid-year dropped the mesmerizing Shomi Patwary-directed “Bring It Back” official video and another single “In The Kitchen” featuring Stove God Cooks to end the year.

Fast forward to 2022 they team up with Masicka, one of the hottest new cutting edge dancehall artist from Jamaica on “Get Money,” the lead single from their forthcoming album “Ghetto Youths". The song has already been added on major stations on the island, Irie-fm, SunCity, Hitz-fm to name a few with the video in circulation on Tempo & BET and picking up steam, The Yutes have all eyes on them as their summer is only getting HOTTER!!!

The Yutes, Masicka - Get Money (Official Video)