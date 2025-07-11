Teen Prodigy Caroline Lobbin Unveils Heartfelt Pop Anthem 'Rollercoasters' with Stunning Music Video

Caroline Lobbin - "Rollercoasters" - cover art

CA Teen Prodigy and Artist Caroline Lobbin Unveils Heartfelt Pop Anthem “Rollercoasters” with Stunning New Music Video

I want my music to remind people they’re not alone.”
— Caroline Lobbin, singer-songwriter, actress, and multi-instrumentalist

CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourteen-year-old singer-songwriter, actress, and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Lobbin is redefining pop music with the release of her latest single, “Rollercoasters,” a heartfelt anthem that captures the exhilarating highs and lows of young love. Accompanied by a dreamlike music video, the song showcases Caroline’s maturing artistry and emotional depth, solidifying her place as a rising talent in both the music and entertainment world.

Written alone in her bedroom with just a guitar and notebook, “Rollercoasters” channels Caroline’s personal experiences into a universal love story of longing and hesitation. Lyrics like, “I bet we’d be together, but you’re still scared of roller coasters,” reflect the vulnerability of a potential romance stalled by fear. Her alto-soprano vocals bring a stunning level of authenticity and heart to the track. Recorded over three studio sessions and polished with a vibrant pop sound, the single is now streaming on all major platforms.

Directed by David Lehre and produced by Vendetta Studios, the “Rollercoasters” music video is a visual masterpiece. Set against a dreamy backdrop of clouds, Caroline is depicted behind the wheel—a bold metaphor for taking control of her narrative, despite being too young to drive. The video, released the end of May, weaves evocative imagery with whimsical footage that amplifies the song’s emotional weight, forging a profound connection with viewers. Available on YouTube, it has already sparked a buzz for its relatable storytelling and stunning cinematography.

A Southern California native, Caroline began her music career at age ten with her debut single, “Good Times,” and has since released six original songs, including “If I Was the Mirror,” which explores body image. Her songwriting, which began at eight, blends raw emotion with catchy melodies, tackling themes of self-perception and resilience. In 2024, she won the Young Artist Academy Award for Outstanding Director for her “Bathroom Drama” music video and earned two other nominations. She’s now nominated for three 2025 Youth Oscar Awards—and fans can vote at youngartistacademy.info/2025noms.

When asked about Rollercoasters' origin, Caroline explained, "It’s about those moments when you feel everything so deeply, hoping for more, but facing someone’s fear of taking the leap. I want my music to remind people they’re not alone.” Her electrifying stage presence shines at live performances, including recent shows at Beaumont’s in La Jolla on June 12 and the San Diego County Fair on June 18. On June 25, she’ll perform the national anthem at Petco Park before the San Diego Padres take on the Washington Nationals, captivating her hometown crowd.

Beyond music, Caroline is a multifaceted talent, starring in short films like "Adelaide", "Arlo’s Clubhouse", and "Maybe Someday". She’s also a published author of "The Secrets of the Haunted Mansion", showcasing her boundless creativity. Driven by a mission to inspire and heal, Caroline writes to connect with others and encourage self-acceptance.

With more singles and an EP on the horizon, Caroline Lobbin is poised to make a lasting impact in the music industry. Her strong online presence keeps fans engaged with covers, originals, and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram @carolinelobbin, TikTok @carolinelobbin.official, and YouTube @carolinelobbin. Fans are encouraged to share the new music video to amplify Caroline’s message of hope and resilience.

About Caroline Lobbin: Caroline Lobbin is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actress from Southern California making a name for herself in both the music and entertainment industries, earning six Young Artist Academy Award nominations and winning the 2024 award for Outstanding Director. With a deep passion for music and storytelling, Caroline creates with the intent to change the world, prioritizing authenticity over perfection in her art.

Caroline Lobbin- Rollercoasters (Official Music Video)

Teen Prodigy Caroline Lobbin Unveils Heartfelt Pop Anthem 'Rollercoasters' with Stunning Music Video

