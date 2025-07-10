Coppe Cantrell’s “My Daddy” Music Video Paves Way for Chart-Climbing Singles “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust”

Coppe Cantrell, Gospel Recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist Coppe Cantrell, Gospel Recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist Coppe Cantrell, "Shake Dat Dust", cover art Coppe Cantrell "I Wanna Get High" Coppe Cantrell "My Daddy" - single artwork

Contemporary Gospel Artist Coppe Cantrell’s Music Video “My Daddy” Ignites, Paves Way for Chart-Climbing Singles “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust”

I’m here to show how Gospel can evolve, blending Hip-Hop’s authenticity with a message of hope.” — Coppe Cantrell, American artist, songwriter, producer, philanthropist.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-raised, Phoenix-based Gospel recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist Coppe Cantrell is thrilled to announce the release of her encouraging music video for her single “My Daddy,” now streaming on YouTube, Vimeo, and all major music platforms. This genre-defying Christian Urban Contemporary Gospel track, produced by KLOCK WORK Entertainment Corp. using a signature beat from her late husband, legendary producer Johnny “J” (Johnny Lee Jackson), fuses Gospel, Pop, Soul, and Hip-Hop into a bold, uplifting anthem that celebrates faith, family, and divine love. The visual's release paves the way for two new singles “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust.” "I Wanna Get High" dropped at the end of June, 2025, and is already making waves across both the mainstream and Christian music charts, and is currently #46 on Mediabase's Top 40 chart. "Shake Dat Dust" will be available on all platforms beginning on July 27th, slightly ahead of Coppe's new album; “The Helmet of Salvation”, which will be released this September.

“My Daddy” is a deeply personal tribute to Cantrell’s earthly father, Dorsey Cantrell Sr., and her heavenly Father, set to an infectious, bassline-driven beat from Johnny “J”’s vault. “This song is about longing for my dad but finding joy in my connection to God,” Cantrell shares. “With lyrics like ‘for my daddy in the sky, wave ‘em high,’ it’s a fun, contemporary way to floss by the grace of God.” The track’s crossover appeal landed it on the Mediabase mainstream charts, #1 on the European music charts, #5 on the World music charts, setting the stage for “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust,” which are captivating audiences with messages of spiritual upliftment and hope.

With over 1.3 M views on youTube, My Daddy's crossover appeal has launched it to #36 on the Mediabase mainstream charts, and to the top Christian music platforms, showcasing Cantrell’s unique ability to bridge genres and reach the masses. Directed with heartfelt storytelling and spiritual fortitude, the “My Daddy” music video brings the song’s message to life through colorful visuals and soulful artistry. It captures Cantrell’s bold faith and distinctive style, inviting viewers to celebrate God’s promises and gifts with her. The music video is resonating with worldwide audiences through its universal themes of faith, love, and family.

“My Daddy” is available on Cantrell's video channels; YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/coppecantrell) and Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/coppecantrell). Viewers can also watch on California Music Channel - CMC TV, digital broadcast networks/ cable and FAST platforms VOD, CMC California Music Channel App simulcasting CMC and CMC-USA live 24/7 (Amazon, Apple and Google Play app stores/ Alexa, Apple TV, FireTV, Roku, iTunes, Shoutcast, Tunein, Local BTV and FAST channel platforms.), WCCA TV / Video Jam (Worchester MA -Ch 13 Public Access - Broadcast TV - Roku @ Worcester TV, and on Facebook), MyJam TV Network - MY JAM Network Corporation - broadcast, My Jam Music Network (Roku), IGMPTV - Roku - Apple - Amazon fire, Otel Music Universe - Roku, and the WeMix European Music Pool.

Raised in Los Angeles, Cantrell was immersed in the music industry from an early age, working alongside her husband, Johnny “J,” a multi-platinum West Coast pioneer known for his work with 2Pac and Death Row Records. As a key figure in their KLOCK WORK Entertainment Corp., Cantrell managed business operations and contributed vocals to tracks during their 17-year marriage. Following Johnny’s tragic passing in 2008, Cantrell experienced a spiritual awakening, receiving what she calls “the gift of singing” during a profound encounter with God at 3 a.m. This transformation launched her career as a Gospel artist, with releases like God’s Project (Book I) and The Breastplate of Righteousness earning her critical acclaim and chart success on multiple platforms across the world.

Cantrell’s journey from music industry insider to a trailblazing Gospel artist with mainstream appeal is a testament to her resilience and faith. She is also developing a documentary to honor Johnny “J”’s life and musical legacy, further cementing her commitment to preserving his impact while forging her own unique path. “Using Johnny’s grooves in my music feels like a divine collaboration,” Cantrell says. “I’m here to show how Gospel can evolve, blending Hip-Hop’s authenticity with a message of hope.”

"My Daddy", 'I Wanna Get High", and "Shake Dat Dust" are available on all major streaming platforms. For additional information about Coppe Cantrell, her music, and her mission, visit www.coppecantrell.com or follow her on Instagram (@Coppe_Cantrell) and X (@CoppeCantrell).

About Coppe Cantrell:

Coppe Cantrell is a Gospel recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist based in Phoenix, AZ. Her chart-topping singles, including “Dance in the Dark” and “Holy Groove,” have solidified her as a leading voice in the Hip Hop, Pop, and Contemporary Gospel music genres.

Media and Booking contact: KLOCK WORK Entertainment Corp. at: info@coppecantrell.com

