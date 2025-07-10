Coppe Cantrell’s “My Daddy” Music Video Paves Way for Chart-Climbing Singles “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust”

Coppe Cantrell, Gospel Recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Coppe Cantrell, Gospel Recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Coppe Cantrell, Gospel Recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Coppe Cantrell, Gospel Recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Coppe Cantrell, "Shake Dat Dust", cover art

Coppe Cantrell, "Shake Dat Dust", cover art

Coppe Cantrell "I Wanna Get High"

Coppe Cantrell "I Wanna Get High"

Coppe Cantrell "My Daddy" - single artwork

Coppe Cantrell "My Daddy" - single artwork

Contemporary Gospel Artist Coppe Cantrell’s Music Video “My Daddy” Ignites, Paves Way for Chart-Climbing Singles “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust”

I’m here to show how Gospel can evolve, blending Hip-Hop’s authenticity with a message of hope.”
— Coppe Cantrell, American artist, songwriter, producer, philanthropist.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-raised, Phoenix-based Gospel recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist Coppe Cantrell is thrilled to announce the release of her encouraging music video for her single “My Daddy,” now streaming on YouTube, Vimeo, and all major music platforms. This genre-defying Christian Urban Contemporary Gospel track, produced by KLOCK WORK Entertainment Corp. using a signature beat from her late husband, legendary producer Johnny “J” (Johnny Lee Jackson), fuses Gospel, Pop, Soul, and Hip-Hop into a bold, uplifting anthem that celebrates faith, family, and divine love. The visual's release paves the way for two new singles “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust.” "I Wanna Get High" dropped at the end of June, 2025, and is already making waves across both the mainstream and Christian music charts, and is currently #46 on Mediabase's Top 40 chart. "Shake Dat Dust" will be available on all platforms beginning on July 27th, slightly ahead of Coppe's new album; “The Helmet of Salvation”, which will be released this September.

“My Daddy” is a deeply personal tribute to Cantrell’s earthly father, Dorsey Cantrell Sr., and her heavenly Father, set to an infectious, bassline-driven beat from Johnny “J”’s vault. “This song is about longing for my dad but finding joy in my connection to God,” Cantrell shares. “With lyrics like ‘for my daddy in the sky, wave ‘em high,’ it’s a fun, contemporary way to floss by the grace of God.” The track’s crossover appeal landed it on the Mediabase mainstream charts, #1 on the European music charts, #5 on the World music charts, setting the stage for “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust,” which are captivating audiences with messages of spiritual upliftment and hope.

With over 1.3 M views on youTube, My Daddy's crossover appeal has launched it to #36 on the Mediabase mainstream charts, and to the top Christian music platforms, showcasing Cantrell’s unique ability to bridge genres and reach the masses. Directed with heartfelt storytelling and spiritual fortitude, the “My Daddy” music video brings the song’s message to life through colorful visuals and soulful artistry. It captures Cantrell’s bold faith and distinctive style, inviting viewers to celebrate God’s promises and gifts with her. The music video is resonating with worldwide audiences through its universal themes of faith, love, and family.

“My Daddy” is available on Cantrell's video channels; YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/coppecantrell) and Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/coppecantrell). Viewers can also watch on California Music Channel - CMC TV, digital broadcast networks/ cable and FAST platforms VOD, CMC California Music Channel App simulcasting CMC and CMC-USA live 24/7 (Amazon, Apple and Google Play app stores/ Alexa, Apple TV, FireTV, Roku, iTunes, Shoutcast, Tunein, Local BTV and FAST channel platforms.), WCCA TV / Video Jam (Worchester MA -Ch 13 Public Access - Broadcast TV - Roku @ Worcester TV, and on Facebook), MyJam TV Network - MY JAM Network Corporation - broadcast, My Jam Music Network (Roku), IGMPTV - Roku - Apple - Amazon fire, Otel Music Universe - Roku, and the WeMix European Music Pool.

Raised in Los Angeles, Cantrell was immersed in the music industry from an early age, working alongside her husband, Johnny “J,” a multi-platinum West Coast pioneer known for his work with 2Pac and Death Row Records. As a key figure in their KLOCK WORK Entertainment Corp., Cantrell managed business operations and contributed vocals to tracks during their 17-year marriage. Following Johnny’s tragic passing in 2008, Cantrell experienced a spiritual awakening, receiving what she calls “the gift of singing” during a profound encounter with God at 3 a.m. This transformation launched her career as a Gospel artist, with releases like God’s Project (Book I) and The Breastplate of Righteousness earning her critical acclaim and chart success on multiple platforms across the world.

Cantrell’s journey from music industry insider to a trailblazing Gospel artist with mainstream appeal is a testament to her resilience and faith. She is also developing a documentary to honor Johnny “J”’s life and musical legacy, further cementing her commitment to preserving his impact while forging her own unique path. “Using Johnny’s grooves in my music feels like a divine collaboration,” Cantrell says. “I’m here to show how Gospel can evolve, blending Hip-Hop’s authenticity with a message of hope.”

"My Daddy", 'I Wanna Get High", and "Shake Dat Dust" are available on all major streaming platforms. For additional information about Coppe Cantrell, her music, and her mission, visit www.coppecantrell.com or follow her on Instagram (@Coppe_Cantrell) and X (@CoppeCantrell).

About Coppe Cantrell:
Coppe Cantrell is a Gospel recording artist, songwriter, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist based in Phoenix, AZ. Her chart-topping singles, including “Dance in the Dark” and “Holy Groove,” have solidified her as a leading voice in the Hip Hop, Pop, and Contemporary Gospel music genres.

Media and Booking contact: KLOCK WORK Entertainment Corp. at: info@coppecantrell.com

Rive Video - Music Video Distribution, Promotion, and PR
Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR
+1 908-601-1409
Playlists@RiveVideo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

COPPE CANTRELL ------- "MY DADDY" (Performance) official music video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coppe Cantrell’s “My Daddy” Music Video Paves Way for Chart-Climbing Singles “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust”

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Rive Video - Music Video Distribution, Promotion, and PR
Rive Music Video Distribution, Promotion, PR
+1 908-601-1409 Playlists@RiveVideo.com
Company/Organization
Rive Music Video Promotion
30 Portland Rd #A4
Highlands, New Jersey, 07732
United States
+1 908-601-1409
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MUSIC VIDEO PROMOTION, DISTRIBUTION, SUBMISSION & PUBLICITY Rive Music Video is the first and the industry leader in Music Video Promotion, Distribution and Submission Services. We work with major and independent labels, and A list and Indie Artists, and are referred by MTV & BET. We service all genres of music: Hip-Hop, Rock, Indie, R&B, Pop, Metal, EDM, Country, Christian, Gospel, Reggae, World, Alternative, Blues, Folk, Americana... With over 30 years' experience, Rive distributes the best in new Music Video content to national broadcast, regional broadcast, OTT streaming channels, retail pools, DJ pools, blogs, podcasts, curated playlists, online music magazines and websites. We work with programmers across the country, as well as internationally, and are experts in creating awareness for the artists who are creating the best music breaking onto the scene! Rive Music Video - The Industry experts in Music Video Distribution, Promotion, Submissions and Publicity.

https://rivevideo.com

More From This Author
Coppe Cantrell’s “My Daddy” Music Video Paves Way for Chart-Climbing Singles “I Wanna Get High” and “Shake Dat Dust”
Robert Rene Drops Vibrant Music Video for 'Color My Black and White,' A Celebration of the LGBTQ+ Community
Nicole Obarzanek Redefines Dance - Pop With Release of 'Into Another World' and 'Toxic' Music Videos
View All Stories From This Author