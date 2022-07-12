New Haven Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5002151

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/12/22 at 1502 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lime Kiln Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Marshall

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Lucerne

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor windshield damage and unknown damage to undercarriage

INJURIES: minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/12/2022 at approximately 1502 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle, motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 at the intersection of Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jeffrey Marshall (73) of Rutland, VT. Investigation revealed Marshall was traveling south on US Route 7 when he attempted to go around a southbound vehicle in front of him that was turning east onto Lime Kiln Road. Marshall’s vehicle exited the roadway and subsequently hit a large culvert causing unknown damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle. Marshall sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Marshall was transported to Porter Medical Center by Bristol Rescue for further medical evaluation.

US Route 7, in the area of the crash, was temporarily reduced to one lane of travel during this incident.

Neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors in this crash.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Bristol Rescue and the New Haven Fire Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov