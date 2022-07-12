New Haven Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 22B5002151
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/12/22 at 1502 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: New Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lime Kiln Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Marshall
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: Lucerne
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: minor windshield damage and unknown damage to undercarriage
INJURIES: minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/12/2022 at approximately 1502 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle, motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 at the intersection of Lime Kiln Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jeffrey Marshall (73) of Rutland, VT. Investigation revealed Marshall was traveling south on US Route 7 when he attempted to go around a southbound vehicle in front of him that was turning east onto Lime Kiln Road. Marshall’s vehicle exited the roadway and subsequently hit a large culvert causing unknown damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle. Marshall sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Marshall was transported to Porter Medical Center by Bristol Rescue for further medical evaluation.
US Route 7, in the area of the crash, was temporarily reduced to one lane of travel during this incident.
Neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors in this crash.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Bristol Rescue and the New Haven Fire Department.
