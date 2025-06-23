Submit Release
Berlin Barracks- Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3004161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                           

STATION: VSP-Berlin Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/22/25 @ 1824

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Orange Rd, Washington

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Benjamin Willing                                             

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/22/25 at approximately 1824 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on East Orange Rd in Washington. While on scene, a vandalism was reported by nearby residents. Subsequent investigation revealed that Benjamin Willing caused damage to another individuals property. Willing was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 8/12/25 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/12/25 @ 0830          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

