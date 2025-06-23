Berlin Barracks- Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP-Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/22/25 @ 1824
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Orange Rd, Washington
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Benjamin Willing
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/22/25 at approximately 1824 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on East Orange Rd in Washington. While on scene, a vandalism was reported by nearby residents. Subsequent investigation revealed that Benjamin Willing caused damage to another individuals property. Willing was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 8/12/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/12/25 @ 0830
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
