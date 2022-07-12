Tennessee Supreme Court Seeking Applicants For Next State Attorney General And Reporter

The Tennessee Supreme Court will begin accepting applications for the position of State Attorney General and Reporter on July 15, 2022. Under the state constitution, the Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter is appointed by the state Supreme Court and serves an eight-year term. The term for the new Attorney General will begin September 1, 2022.

As the chief legal officer of the state, the Attorney General and Reporter represents state officers and agencies and manages a staff of approximately 340 employees working in five offices across Tennessee. The Office of the Attorney General represents the State in criminal appeals and defends the State in civil actions in state and federal court. The Office also has the authority to investigate and prosecute civil actions for environmental enforcement, antitrust violations, Medicaid fraud, and consumer fraud.

“The Attorney General and Reporter works extensively with all three branches of Tennessee government and provides executive leadership and legal strategy and counsel to policymakers throughout the state as well as serving as chief legal officer,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The Court looks forward to an open and robust process in the selection of the next Attorney General.”

Interested candidates must submit an application by 12:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, July 29, 2022. The Supreme Court will hold a public hearing to interview candidates on August 8 and 9, 2022 at the Nashville Supreme Court Building. The application and additional information are available at: www.tncourts.gov/attorneygeneral2022. The hearings will be livestreamed to the TN Courts YouTube page, available here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts/featured