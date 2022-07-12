Think the Most Critical Databases are Safe from Cyberattack? See Database Security through the Eyes of a Database Expert
If you’re concerned about the risks to critical data and whether your security/privacy program mitigates them effectively, don’t miss Bob and John’s exceptionally practical and useful guidance.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Databases house some of the planet’s most critical data. Yet database security tends to be undervalued and lax, especially among SMBs. Even many built-in RDBMS security features are left unconfigured. Why the disconnect? It all comes down to a misperception of threats—both their diversity and their degree.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
Because they are designed to support access by individual users, applications and systems, production databases generally have a broad attack surface. Controls in other IT areas like networks and storage also impact database security. What are the key problems to know about? What are some “bang for the buck” best practices to eliminate “underappreciated” risk?
To share a database expert’s view on where database security falls short and how to fix it, Robert Buda, President at Buda Consulting, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. The show’s host is Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner, John Verry.
Topics discussed include:
• Why database security is undervalued (and underwhelming for many orgs)
• Critical risks to business databases that you might not even be aware of
• How moving data and workloads to the cloud impacts database security both positively and negatively
• Whether agile development, DevOps and CI/CD pipelines improve or endanger database security
• Top tips to keep a business database secure
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
