More Bridge Work Coming in Clinton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists to more bridge preservation work on Route 220, near Lock Haven. Starting Thursday, July 14, crews will be working to repair a bridge just south of the Salona interchange. This 304-foot bridge spans Fishing Creek and Route 2006 and carries an average of more than 7,000 vehicles daily. Repair work will improve the sufficiency rating of the bridge from fair to good.

Traffic will be controlled with temporary traffic signals that will enforce an alternating traffic pattern.

Work activity will include deck and dam repairs, as well as substructure repairs. Work is expected to be complete in mid-October of this year. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and detour signs, and always buckle up.

HRI, Inc. of State College, PA is the contractor for this $3.5 million job to address a total of three bridges. The other two bridges will see repair activity in 2023. The other bridges are:

Route 150 Flemington Truss over Bald Eagle Creek

Route 150 bridge over Chatham Run in Dunstable Township

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #





