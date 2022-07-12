Submit Release
Paving Project on State Route 157 in Clarion County Begins Next Week

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a paving project beginning July 18, 2022 for State Route 157 in Washington Township, Clarion County. 

July 18 to September 23, IA Construction of Franklin, PA will be making inlet adjustments, guide rail replacements, patching and paving between the intersections of County Line Road and State Route 208 (Venus to Fryburg). 

During construction, State Route 157 will be open to one-lane alternating traffic with flaggers.  Weekend work may occur with lane restrictions.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

