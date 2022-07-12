Route 6 Opened in Wayne Township, Erie County

​The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today that a temporary crossing to carry Route 6 traffic over Baskins Run in Wayne Township, Erie County has opened.

A 28-foot-wide temporary roadway was built immediately south of the closed bridge near Corry Auto Dealers Exchange. It is able to handle the car and truck traffic that typically uses that portion of the roadway and will remain in place until the permanent bridge can reopen.

Work on the temporary crossing started June 21 and was completed by IA Construction of Franklin. The emergency contract cost, which includes tree removals, utility relocation, pipe placement and roadway construction, is $854,322.25, which is being paid with state emergency funds.

The bridge in that location was closed May 22 after it sustained severe damage to the foundation following extreme weather and heavy rains that previous weekend.

After further examination of the damage to the bridge and the other parts of the structure, it was determined that repairing the current structure is the appropriate course of action. IA Construction is the contractor for the emergency bridge repairs as well and will start the work soon.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

