The 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents A Father's Love: Justice and Forgiveness

What Would You Do in the Name of Justice? Will Forgiveness or Truth Prevail?

Maybe the young man in her class had something to do with that. She wasn’t sure. He had befriended her early in their studies and had defended her against the bigotry she had experienced.” — Excerpt from A Father’s Love: Justice and Forgiveness

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jean DeFreese Moore was one of the featured authors at the 2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair with her published book entitled, A Father’s Love: Justice and Forgiveness. It is an intense thought-provoking drama about marriage and love blossoming even during dangerous endeavors within the family. The book is the second of in the A Father’s Love tetralogy. The year is 1904 and Reid, the youngest son of retired federal marshal Travis Britt, has completed law school and married Chipeta, a beautiful Indian girl. However, problems and struggles are happening. Chipeta has a hard time being accepted among the people in Reid’s hometown and struggles with her own identity. Moreover, there is a mingling of lies, crime, and secrets that bring confusion, questions, and dark clouds over the family. Her husband cannot help her as he is to serve justice and now struggles for his survival in the dangerous world of organized crime. The entire family is in danger and they need to know the truth.

Jean DeFreese Moore began writing in high school and was awarded membership into Quill and Scroll, a national honor society for high school journalists. She continued writing as a contributor to her hometown newspaper. She has also researched and completed a collection of stories on the DeFreese family history.

Moore received a degree in Fine Arts from Louisiana Tech University. She was one of many contributing artists to paint the entry hall mural at the Lincoln Parish Historical Museum, housed in the Kidd-Davis House, built in 1886. Moore’s current exhibition, The Life of Jesus in Acrylic Pour, has been on continual display for the past twenty-two months in four separate venues.

A Father’s Love: Justice and Forgiveness

Written by: Jean DeFreese Moore

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

2021 Guadalajara International Book Fair | Featured Books | Authors Press