Learn the basics of shotgun shooting at July 30 MDC program

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Learning the fundamentals of shooting a shotgun and how to keep it in good working order is important whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter.

People can learn more about the basics of owning and shooting a shotgun on July 30 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Shoot Shotguns – Beginning Level.” This program will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic will include classroom and hands-on shooting opportunities. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

Topics that will be covered in the course by MDC Community Education Assistant Stacy Wheatley will include shotgun safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, firearm maintenance, and safe storage. People can bring their own unloaded shotguns and ammunition to this workshop or use equipment provided by Dalton Range staff. People who bring their own shotguns should leave all firearms (including concealed carry handguns) in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range. There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms inside the classroom.

People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184854

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.